The Oberlin Tigers have been hard to beat at home over the last four seasons.
Since 2016, the Tigers have won over 80 percent of their home games and have lost just twice at home in the playoffs over the last 10 seasons.
No. 2 Oberlin (12-0) is looking to use that home field advantage Friday when its hosts No. 3 White Castle (8-3) in the Class 1A semifinals.
"I think that it is a huge factor for us," Oberlin head coach Durell Peloquin said. "Our fans at home are going to continue to bring energy to our team, our team is going to continue to feed off of that energy.
It is huge for our community, school and team."
One of those two home playoff losses was to none other than White Castle in 2010. The Bulldogs went on to win their only state football title.
But it is business as usual for the Tigers, who looking for their first trip to the state finals since winning the 1A championship in 1961.
"You have to treat it like it is another week of practice," Peloquin said. "You are blessed that you have an opportunity with another week to come out here and prepare. It is just the stakes are a lot higher than they were."
"We are going to continue to do what we do. We are going to try to control the ball and control the clock on offense. We are going to continue to play smart, sound and intelligent defense. We have to play fast and physical and be responsible for our gaps."
The Tigers have allowed 10.75 points a game and forced 24 turnovers in 11 games, but will be tested this week by the Bulldogs' senior dual-threat quarterback Javier Batiste. He has run for 1,086 yards and 14 touchdowns and thrown for 1,395 yards and 13 scores. Batiste's favorite target is junior Keith Landry (26 rec., 540 yards, 6 TDs).
White Castle also has a second run treat in senior Marcus Williams (145 car., 1,399 yards, 18 TDs).
"They (White Castle) are very athletic," Peloquin said. "Their quarterback is an exceptional athlete.
"If we are misaligned or miss an assignment, the quarterback is that good that he will cost us. He is very shifty. He has plenty of quickness and he can throw the deep ball. We have to be disciplined in all three phases of the game. We have to play penalty-free."
Stopping the run and getting to the quarterback has been one of the Tigers' specialties this season. Oberlin held Basile to 130 rushing yards last week, sacked quarterback Cole Manuel four times and stopped the Bearcats twice in the red zone.
"We have to continue with the mindset of bend but don't break and rally to the ball," Peloquin said. "We have to continue to play smart, fast and physical."
Offensively, Oberlin is 40 or more points in six consecutive games led by a pair of 1,000-yard rushers in seniors Trevor Rider (1,518 yards, 19 TDs) and Collin Chatman (1,164 yards, 14 TDs).