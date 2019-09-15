Three-point Stance

In this edition of the Three Point Stance, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux review Week 2 of the high school football season.

Which team had the most impressive win?

WA: Iowa. The Yellow Jackets rebounded from a Week 1 loss with a quality win over Kinder, rallying from and early deficit. Iowa's defense allowed touchdowns on Kinder's first three possessions but held firm on the next four to keep Iowa in the game. Receiver Curtis Deville scored a pair of touchdowns and continues to emerge as a playmaker.

RA: Oakdale is 2-0 for the first time since 2007. The defense hasn't been scored upon and shutout Pine Prairie 34-0 on Thursday. The Warriors held Pine Prairie under 200 yards. Junior running back Keyon Pugh has broken the century mark both weeks and has 312 yards and five touchdowns.

Who was the most outstanding large school player?

WA: I'll stick with the Yellow Jackets and go with quarterback Gene Natali, who threw for 316 yards and three touchdowns while completing 17 of 21 pass attempts in his second career start.

RA: South Beauregard senior running back Colby Hollier scored three times in the Golden Knights' first win, 40-14, over Rosepine. He scored twice in the second quarter on a 4-yard run and 3-yard reception and added a 7-yard reception in the fourth quarter. Hollier finished with 131 yards on the ground on 14 carries and three catches for 28 yards.

Which small schools player was most outstanding?

WA: In his first football game, Hamilton Christian's Michael Thomas caught three passes for 96 yards, including a winning 69-yard touchdown in the final minute. He also scored a touchdown on a 10-yard reverse, intercepted a pass and had a long kickoff return. He's an all-state basketball player and was dominant in his first game on the gridiron.

RA: Pickering junior quarterback Braden LeBato threw three touchdown passes and ran for two more to lead the Red Devils to a 36-32 win over East Beauregard on Thursday. LeBato's 7-yard pass to Greg Jones late in the fourth quarter ended up being the winner. LeBato completed 9 of 10 passes for 175 yards and ran for 36 yards on eight carries.

More from this section

Game-changer

  • Updated
Game-changer

Not much went right for Sam Houston in the first quarter at John J. Mims Stadium Friday night. LaGrange jumped to a seven-point lead, but senior wide receiver Tavyen Grice scored three touchdowns in the final 4 minutes of the second quarter to spark the Broncos to a 50-14 win.

Iowa makes big plays to beat Kinder

Iowa makes big plays to beat Kinder

IOWA — A half of good defense and big plays in the passing game helped Iowa get into the win column with a 34-28 nondistrict win over Kinder Thursday night.

Bucs have their ‘hands full’

Bucs have their ‘hands full’

Barbe breezed to a win during its season opener against city rival LaGrange, but the Bucs will face a whole different beast this week in St. Thomas More and one of the best quarterbacks in the state.

Rams respond to win in four sets

Rams respond to win in four sets

MOSS BLUFF — Westlake head coach Gloria Fontenot said she was feeling some déjà vu in the second set Tuesday against Sam Houston High School.

Iowa, St. Louis set strong pace in volleyball

Iowa, St. Louis set strong pace in volleyball

In this edition of the Three Point Stance, Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux review the first week of high school volleyball and look ahead to the second week of football by previewing games involving area small schools.

St. Louis hangs on to win opener

After early struggles, the St. Louis defense held Crowley scoreless late to help the Saints escape with a 41-38 season-opening win Friday night.