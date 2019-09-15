In this edition of the Three Point Stance, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux review Week 2 of the high school football season.
Which team had the most impressive win?
WA: Iowa. The Yellow Jackets rebounded from a Week 1 loss with a quality win over Kinder, rallying from and early deficit. Iowa's defense allowed touchdowns on Kinder's first three possessions but held firm on the next four to keep Iowa in the game. Receiver Curtis Deville scored a pair of touchdowns and continues to emerge as a playmaker.
RA: Oakdale is 2-0 for the first time since 2007. The defense hasn't been scored upon and shutout Pine Prairie 34-0 on Thursday. The Warriors held Pine Prairie under 200 yards. Junior running back Keyon Pugh has broken the century mark both weeks and has 312 yards and five touchdowns.
Who was the most outstanding large school player?
WA: I'll stick with the Yellow Jackets and go with quarterback Gene Natali, who threw for 316 yards and three touchdowns while completing 17 of 21 pass attempts in his second career start.
RA: South Beauregard senior running back Colby Hollier scored three times in the Golden Knights' first win, 40-14, over Rosepine. He scored twice in the second quarter on a 4-yard run and 3-yard reception and added a 7-yard reception in the fourth quarter. Hollier finished with 131 yards on the ground on 14 carries and three catches for 28 yards.
Which small schools player was most outstanding?
WA: In his first football game, Hamilton Christian's Michael Thomas caught three passes for 96 yards, including a winning 69-yard touchdown in the final minute. He also scored a touchdown on a 10-yard reverse, intercepted a pass and had a long kickoff return. He's an all-state basketball player and was dominant in his first game on the gridiron.
RA: Pickering junior quarterback Braden LeBato threw three touchdown passes and ran for two more to lead the Red Devils to a 36-32 win over East Beauregard on Thursday. LeBato's 7-yard pass to Greg Jones late in the fourth quarter ended up being the winner. LeBato completed 9 of 10 passes for 175 yards and ran for 36 yards on eight carries.