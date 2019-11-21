In this edition of the Three Point Stance, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux preview the second week of the high school football playoffs.
What is the best game involving an area large school?
RA: No. 5 St. Louis at No. 4 Loyola Prep. St. Louis and Loyola will meet in the playoffs for a second consecutive season. In 2018, St. Louis upset Loyola Prep 36-24 at the Flyers' home field and will look to do it again on Friday.
WA: Tonight's game between Lake Charles College Prep and McDonogh #35 features a great matchup between Prep's explosive offense and McDonogh's stingy defense. The Roneagles also have a game-changing player on offense in running back Steveland Willams.
What is the most interesting small schools game?
RA: No. 11 Grand Lake at No. 6 East Iberville. The Hornets got their first playoff win in program history last week and will try to get their first road playoff win this week. Grand Lake will have to make the most of its scoring opportunities against an East Iberville defense that is allowing 12.9 points per game.
WA: No. 9 Red River at No. 8 Kinder. Red River, formerly known as Coushatta, has a long history of success in football and basketball. The Bulldogs can move the ball by ground and air. Kinder is on a six-game winning streak in which it has allowed 12 points per game.
Name a player to watch.
RA: St. Louis senior linebacker J.P. Broussard has been a key component of the Saints' run to the District 4-3A championship and the Division II quarterfinals for a third consecutive season. In the last four games, Broussard has made nine or more tackles in each game with seven tackles for a loss and 21⁄2 sacks.
WA: Jennings linebacker Jacob Cooper is a tackling machine and will need to be in top form for the Bulldogs against Church Point's run-heavy offense. Cooper should have room to roam with massive DT Keenan Landry tying up multiple Church Point blockers.