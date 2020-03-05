No. 1 LaGrange takes floor tonight

The 2019-2020 high school girls basketball season will go down as one of the greatest in program history for No. 1 LaGrange, but the Gators want a perfect ending.
LaGrange will take on No. 4 A.J. Ellender at 8 p.m. today in the Class 4A semifinals at the Louisiana High School Athletic Association Marsh Madness state basketball tournament at Burton Coliseum, looking to reach the final for the first time in program history.
"This is a surreal feeling," LaGrange head coach La'Keem Holmes said. "We appreciate the moment, but we are not satisfied. The attention to detail at practice has been better, especially since we have got to this point."
While it is the Gators' first semifinal appearance since 2005, the Patriots are a seasoned playoff team with a semifinal run last year and a state championship in 2017.
"We have to stay in front of them and keep our hands up," Holmes said. "They like to shoot the ball and we have to get back in transition.
"It is going to take a team effort to beat them. They have a lot of experience and are a perennial power. They are not going to lay down because we are the No. 1 seed. We have to win more possessions than they do."
Holmes said the play of Nadailyn Carrier and Alona Gray on defense will be key to stopping the Patriots' leading scorers, Jamia Singleton (19.4 ppg) and Jasi Jenkins (10.4 ppg).
"Carrier and Gray have been fueling a lot of what we do in transition," Holmes said. "They are two of the better defenders in the state.
"With them being able to guard the other team's best players, it frees up Jeriah (Warren) and Aasia (Sam) to be Jeriah and Aasia. It allows us to do a lot more on that side of the ball."