New faces join District 4-1A fracas

The departure of two-time defending champion St. Edmund, return of East Beauregard, arrival of first-time member Gueydan and new head coaches at three schools has given District 4-1A a new look.
Heading into district play this week, the race for the title looks wide open with three teams — Grand Lake, Hamilton Christian and Oberlin entering unbeaten. Merryville enters off a thrilling win over previously unbeaten Pickering, and Basile and East Beauregard have been annual contenders.
Opening-week games are Hamilton Christian (2-0) at Basile (1-2), East Beaurgard (1-2) at Elton (0-3), Merryville (1-2) at Grand Lake (3-0) and Gueydan (0-3) at Oberlin (3-0).
Two of the district's new head coaches are undefeated, Jeff Wainwright at Grand Lake and Jules Sullen at Hamilton.
Wainwright said the Hornets defense is carrying the team.
"The main things are the defense has done a great job and our special teams have been good," he said. "Our offense is getting better each week. Our defense has been outstanding to this point. It has started with the front playing well and the guys in the secondary have made plays on the ball. It's good team defense. To single out one of them would be disrespectful to the rest, all 11 have done a good job. When you see a good defensive team, it is usually the whole group doing well."
Merryville is led by running back Cam'ron Williams, who has run for 299 yards and scored six touchdowns.
"They are a good running team. Coach (Randy Jones) does an excellent job with the wing-T," Wainwright said. "The backs run well and I am impressed with the blocking of the tight end. It is a ball-control offense; they are going to try to keep the ball from us.
"Last week they came from behind and put together a good drive, then made a goal-line stand at the end of the game. Pickering had two snaps inside the 1-yard line and Merryville held them. They are a solid football team."
Basile has lost two district games — both to St. Edmund — over the past two seasons and has reached the quarterfinal round of the playoffs both years. Head coach Kevin Bertrand said his team hasn't found a way to put a complete game together but has shown good signs.
"Defensively, we have played pretty fair, offensively we are still trying to find our footing," Bertrand said. "We still have to determine what kind of team we are going to be. It is taking awhile for us to really come around."
Hamilton has thrown for 375 yards and five touchdowns in its two games.
"They have good size and good athletes," Bertrand said. "They do a good job of getting the ball to those guys. It is going to be a challenge for us after facing so many run-dominant teams."
Bertrand said he expects the title chase to be a close one.
"There are going to be three or four teams that have a legitimate shot at it," he said. "It is going to come down to who can stay healthy and who can keep improving until the end."