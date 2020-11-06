By Warren Arceneaux
St. Louis cruised to an opening-round playoff win over Abramson Sci Academy, using a series of long scoring streaks to pull away in a 25-12, 25-6, 25-9 win Wednesday.
The No. 11 Saints (6-7) will play the winner of the No. 6 Haynes Academy-No. 27 Westlake match in the Division III regional round with a trip to the state tournament on the line.
Over the last two sets, the Saints had scoring runs of nine, seven and 11 points to put the match away.
“I thought we served fairly well, stayed aggressive and we have been working on staying engaged in a game the whole time and not giving up easy points, and I thought we did that pretty well,” said Saints coach Elizabeth Thompson.
“We stayed in the game, stayed in every play and kept competing. We had that hunger and didn’t give up anything easy.”
The Saints haven’t reached the state tournament since 2013. Thompson said the Saints have the pieces in place to end that streak.
“We have seven seniors and most of the them have been playing varsity since they were freshmen,” she said. “If ever there was a year that we are well suited and ready to go, this is it.”
Clairelynn Wright had 10 aces and 21 assists to lead St. Louis. Kate Kolessar had nine kills and four aces. Mallory Colletta had six kills and six aces.
Wright had a pair of aces to start the match and added four more during a 9-0 run to start the second set.
Cynthia Clark had three kills to lead Sci Academy (7-5). The Commodores were competitive to start the match, scoring three consecutive points in the first set to pull within 12-7, but struggled to generate offensive consistency over the final two sets.