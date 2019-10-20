In this edition of the Three Point Stance, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux review Week 7 of the high school football season.
Which area team had the best win?
WA: DeRidder. The Dragons reclaimed the Hooper Trophy and stayed atop the District 3-4A standings with a win over rival Leesville.
RA: Hamilton Christian ended a three-game slide with a 14-0 win at Grand Lake to hand the Hornets their second consecutive loss. The Warriors held Grand Lake quarterback Brayden Richard to 4 yards and picked off two passes for their second shutout.
Who is the small schools player of the week?
WA: Basile running back Isaiah Ceaser ran for 148 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Bearcats to a 20-14 win over East Beauregard. Ceasar scored on runs of 4, 5 and 12 yards.
RA: Vinton senior Drew Heinen was stellar in the Lions' 52-50 loss to Rosepine on Thursday. Heinen threw for a career-high 377 yards and three TDs and ran for 106 yards and three TDs on 12 carries. He completed just under 72 percent of his passes.
Which large schools player was most impressive?
WA: Lake Charles College Prep QB Dillon Simon threw for 205 yards and three TDs and ran for 45 yards and another score to lead the Trailblazers to a 33-27 win over St. Louis. Simon threw TD passes of 52 and 55 yards to Glynn Johnson and a 54-yarder to Keshlon Jackson and scored on a 43-yard run.
RA: The Westlake duo of J.J. Ross and Jasia Simien powered their way through South Beauregard's defense for 415 rushing yards and four TDs. Ross had 217 yards and two TDs on 28 carries and Simien ended up with 198 yards and two TDs on 19 carries. Ross and Simien have 1,997 yards and 22 TDs between them in six games.