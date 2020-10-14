Football field
Class 5A

School  1st pts  prev

  1. Acadiana (7) 2-0 107 1
  2. Archbishop Rummel (1) 1-0 89 3
  3. Catholic-BR 1-1 85 2
  4. Zachary 1-0 76 5
  5. John Curtis 1-1 68 4
  6. Brother Martin 2-0 65 6
  7. Ruston 2-0 56 8
  8. West Monroe 1-1 47 9
  9. Scotlandville 2-0 29 10
  10. East Ascension 2-0 21 NR

Others receiving votes: Haughton 14, Hahnville 11, Byrd 11, Destrehan 9, Holy Cross 4, Alexandria 2, Mandeville 2, Airline 2, St. Paul’s 1.

Class 4A

School  1st pts  prev

  1. Karr (6) 2-0 104 T1
  2. St. Thomas More (2) 2-0 101 T1
  3. Carencro 3-0 83 4
  4. Neville 1-1 80 3
  5. Northwood-Shreve 2-0 59 7
  6. Warren Easton 1-1 57 5
  7. Assumption 1-1 53 6
  8. Tioga 2-0 46 8
  9. Eunice 2-0 39 9
  10. Minden 2-0 26 10

Others receiving votes: Bastrop 17, Westgate 14, Leesville 11, Huntington 5, North DeSoto 3, DeRidder 2.

Class 3A

School  1st pts  prev

  1. De La Salle (5) 2-0 101 2
  2. St. James (3) 1-1 95 1
  3. Madison Prep 2-0 87 3
  4. University High 1-1 77 4
  5. Sterlington 1-1 73 5
  6. Lake Charles Prep 1-0 64 6
  7. Union Parish 2-0 54 T7
  8. Jennings 2-0 40 9
  9. Green Oaks 2-0 38 10
  10. St. Louis 2-0 27 NR

Others receiving votes: Kaplan 18, McDonogh 35 12, Loyola 12, Marksville 2, E.D. White 2.

Class 2A

School  1st pts  prev

  1. Ferriday (4) 2-0 102 1
  2. Lafayette Christian (2) 0-1 90 2
  3. Many (2) 2-0 85 3
  4. Newman 2-0 83 4
  5. St. Charles 2-0 74 5
  6. Notre Dame 2-0 62 7
  7. Amite 1-1 46 6
  8. Episcopal-BR 2-0 43 8
  9. Mangham 2-0 36 10
  10. Kentwood 1-1 22 9

Others receiving votes: Catholic-New Iberia 18, Red River 12, Kinder 12, North Caddo 7, Dunham 5, General Trass 4, Menard 1.

Class 1A

School  1st pts  prev

  1. Ouachita Christian 2-0 (7) 107 1
  2. Calvary Baptist (1) 1-1 95 2
  3. Oak Grove 2-0 92 3
  4. Haynesville 2-0 76 6
  5. Riverside Academy 2-0 55 NR
  6. Catholic-PC 1-1 46 4
  7. Opelousas Catholic 1-1 42 5
  8. Ascension Catholic 1-0 39 9
  9. Vermilion Catholic 1-0 36 8
  10. East Iberville 2-0 34 T10

Others receiving votes: Southern Lab 31, Logansport 30, Cedar Creek 10, West St. John 4, Country Day 2, Oberlin 2, Montgomery 1.

Hornets overcome destruction to win season opener

JENNINGS — Watching Grand Lake eat up yard after yard Thursday in its season opener, one might forget that the Hornets’ community was nearly wiped out by Hurricane Laura over a month ago.