Lopsided starts

Sam Houston’s offense made the most plays in a sloppy 34-12 win over Washington-Marion Friday night at Robert Lavergne Memorial Stadium.
The Broncos dominated the first half, finding the end zone five times in seven possessions.
Kyle Bartley completed 17 of 20 passes for 180 yards in the half. He scored on a 15-yard run and connected with Luke Yuhasz on a 32-yard touchdown pass.
Yuhasz, Tavyen Grice and Dylan Abshire each scored on short touchdown runs.
Grice caught nine passes for 64 yards in the first half. Abshire ran 13 times for 91 yards.
W-M (0-1) moved the ball at times, but had one drive stall at the goal line on an incomplete pass and another on an interception near the red zone.
Devin Williams connected with William Carswell on a 72-yard touchdown pass. JaThan Royal scored on an 11-yard run.
Williams ran for 75 yards and threw for 97 before halftime. Carswell had two receptions for 83 yards and intercepted a pass.
The Broncos (1-0) intercepted three passes, including one by Marrion Watkins in the red zone late in the third quarter as W-M threatened to get within two scores.
Sam Houston had two second-half drives reach the W-M red zone but each ended scoreless, one on a sack and another on a missed field goal attempt.
Bartley finished with 244 yards passing, completing 24 of 35 attempts.
Grice caught 13 passes for 94 yards. Abshire ran for 149 yards on 24 carries.
The game was marred by flags with each team penalized more than a dozen times for more than 120 yards.
Williams ran for 121 yards and threw for 123 more to lead the Charging Indians.
Carswell caught four passes for 109 yards.