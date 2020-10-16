After a chaotic week that began with the 200th career win for head football coach Rusty Phelps, the Jennings Bulldogs will see a needed familiar sight Friday night, when traditional nondistrict rival Eunice visits Jerry Simmons Stadium.
The teams have met nearly every year over the past seven decades. This year’s game was originally scheduled for Week 2 and canceled. But the teams agreed on Monday afternoon to play this week after getting open weeks due to cancellations caused by Hurricane Delta.
Eunice (2-0) has won the last two games in the series. Jennings (2-0) won the previous two games.
Phelps said he always looks forward to playing the Bobcats.
“I think the rivalry is good for both towns,” he said. “Both towns are really proud of their programs and like to see good football. It is fun to play in, to coach in and for the fans, fun to be a part of.”
Phelps said he’s looking for consistency from his team after a slow start in its 59-49 win over Cecilia last week.
“They got a fast start on us,” he said of Cecilia. “Once we came from behind and got our feet under us a little bit, figured out how they were going to play us, I think we were able to control the clock pretty good.
“We had a couple of guys that were out and a couple of guys in the secondary that were playing for the first time. They got adjusted to the speed pretty quick and were able to get some stops. I didn’t like that (Cecilia was) able to hit some big plays against us, but it is still early and we can get that corrected and move on from it.”
Eunice has won 26 of 31 games over the past three seasons, including the Class 3A state championship in 2018.
“They are talented, similar to us with a lot of kids back from last year,” Phelps said. “Their quarterback (Simeon Ardoin) is starting for the third year, he was the starter when they won the state championship. Both teams want to run the ball, play good defense and not beat themselves.”