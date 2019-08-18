Lining up to knock’em down

In this edition of the Three Point Stance, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux discuss offensive and defensive lines at area small high schools.
Which team has the best returning offensive line?
WA: Rosepine has three starters back and will plug in a junior and senior at the other two spots. That's five upperclassmen, each of whom weighs at least 225 pounds. Wesley Willis checks in at 6-foot-4, 315 pounds and Richard Myers and Gavin Fuselier also have starting experience. Last year the Eagles had a 1,600-yard rusher and 1,000-yard passer. Those must be replaced, but the new skill guys should get plenty of room to operate behind an experienced and mammoth line.
RA: With a front line of five seniors, including four returners, Kinder's line should be able to open plenty of holes for the Yellow Jackets' flexbone offense to gain a lot of yardage. Kinder returns two all-district linemen in tackle Tyler Hayes and Bralyn Larce. D.J. Moore (330 pounds) returns at center and Jack Roberts at tackle. Wyatt Savant is the addition to the line at the other guard position.
Which set of defensive linemen is best?
WA: Welsh will have three senior starters, including returning starters in Darren Benoit and Keegan Labouve. The Greyhounds allowed 16 points per game last season and should be strong again despite the loss of all-state lineman John Daigle.
RA: Basile's defensive front is in good hands with a trio of wrestlers on the front lines for a defense that allowed just over 17 points a game last year. A pair of seniors return at defensive end in Isaac Cortez and Gabe Duplechin. The duo helped lead the Bearcats to the Division III state wrestling championship in February when Cortez won his second consecutive 182-pound title while Duplechin finished fourth at 220 pounds. Sophomore Anthony Guillory (285 pounds), who placed fourth at the state wrestling tournament, will move into the nose tackle position.
Create a dominant pair of linemen from different schools.
WA: I'll go back to Rosepine and take DT Scott Wisby, who has been a district most valuable player. For offense, I will take Kendrick Fontenot from Hamilton Christian, a returning first-team all-district player who had an impressive summer on the camp circuit.
RA: East Beauregard's Karter Cooley and Oberlin defensive lineman Cheyanne Citizen. Cooley is a 225-pound four-year starter who earned all-district first-team honors last year in District 5-2A and will lead the Trojans' double-wing offense as they make a return to District 4-1A. Citizen, who also plays wing-back for the Tigers, played in five games before a season-ending injury last year but was a force on the line with 41 tackles, nine for a loss and three sacks.