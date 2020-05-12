The Louisiana High School Sports Association scheduled a conference call for Wednesday hours after Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic would be lifted Friday, when the state will move into Phase One of the White House plan to reopen states.
Louisiana is eligible to begin reopening after meeting benchmarks that include a declining rate of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
St. Louis athletic director Pat Neck said he hopes LHSAA allows kids back on campus for workouts.
"We are hopeful that we will be allowed to work with our student-athletes very soon," Neck said. "All our coaches have tentative plans in place and will all be taking precautions to ensure the safety of all.
"Chances are it will likely be small groups of 10 or less at first, but hopefully we will be able to increase that as time goes by."
Neck said the school has already begun measures to ensure safety of those returning to campus.
"Our custodians have been working since March to clean and sterilize all our facilities and all our coaches are including things like cleaning of equipment, group size limitations and restriction of certain areas to ensure we are providing the safest atmosphere possible for our kids," Neck said.
He added that having supervised workouts will be safer for young athletes.
"We can supervise them and make sure they are doing things properly to minimize the chance of injury," Neck said.
"We also have much more equipment than most people have at home or even in some gyms. You also can't forget about the human factor. These kids want to be together and these coaches want to be with them. Team building and everybody working together is a big part of a team's success and cohesiveness."