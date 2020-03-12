LHSAA: Marsh Madness 'games will proceed on day-to-day basis'

Updated Information

LAKE CHARLES, La. (March 11, 2020) — The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA), the Burton Complex staff and Visit Lake Charles are continuously monitoring the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation and are in direct contact with government officials and public health authorities. We are committed to providing a safe and enjoyable environment for all attending the Marsh Madness State Tournament. 

At the present time, the LHSAA will proceed with the boys’ championships as scheduled. The games [Wednesday night] were played with fans in attendance. After [Wednesday], the games will proceed on a day-to-day basis. There is always the possibility that fans will not be allowed to attend or that the tournament may be cancelled if the situation warrants. 

Out of abundance of caution, anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms is asked to please stay home to ensure the safety and protection of the student-athletes and spectators. The LHSAA will provide updates as soon as they become available. 

