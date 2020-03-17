lhsaa-logo-new

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association released an update coronavirus moratorium that leaves a slight glimmer of hope for spring sports.

"The governor's office and the state health department have mandated a 30-day suspension of schools, school activities and facilities," LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine said in a press release Monday afternoon. "If this time frame holds true, it would not further impact the remainder of the 2020 spring sports' regular season and postseason play."

If and when the suspension ends, the LHSAA is leaving everything in place that would be needed to host spring sports championships even if the seasons have to be extended.

"We will keep all processes in place for postseason play," the statement said. "If the spring championship season extends for any period of time, the LHSAA will be ready to conduct tournaments in their entirety.

"They earliest possible date for the resumption of competition will be Tuesday, April 14, unless otherwise notified."

While last week's statement gave individual school districts and administrators the option to still allow spring sports teams to practice, Bonine and the LHSAA have changed their tune on that and now strongly suggest that teams not practice during the suspension.

"At this time the association will respect all decisions made by schools and school districts in regard to practices during this time of suspension," the press release said. "Yet we strongly recommend all LHSAA member schools and non-regulated club/travel/non-school athletic programs follow the Governor's mandate of social distancing and cease practices and play immediately."

