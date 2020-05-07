A memo released by the Louisiana High School Association Wednesday clarified that all football-playing schools will get an extra week of preseason practice due having spring practice canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The LHSAA canceled all spring sports activities in March.
The memo also stated that no athletes will be given an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic nor could COVID-19 be used in hardship cases.
Usually teams are given a choice of having 10 spring practices or starting fully padded preseason practices a week early. This year no team was able to start spring practice.
Iowa head coach Tommy Johns said he typically chose spring practice over the extra week of preseason work.
"I think it gives you more time to figure out your personnel and try people in different positions," he said. "You can start installing your offense, defense and special teams. And it's a continuation into the summer. Plus you can still practice that same week in August, you just have to be in helmets (rather than full pads)."
Johns said missing out on interaction with his players is the biggest hardship caused by the pandemic.
"We've been able to meet as a staff whether it be on Zoom or in person or on the phone," he said. "We posted workouts for the players on Hudl(.com) so they can stay in shape, but it's just not the same as having a coach to monitor the workout. I know some of our players have been doing player-led workouts, practices on their own. It's great to see that kind of leadership.
"Another really difficult thing right now is trying to make a plan for the next few months when you really don't have any information as to when anything can start up again. Nobody has that answer right now until the governor's mandate is up."
Gov. John Bel Edwards' stay-at-home edict expires on May 15. Originally issued on March 22 to run until April 30, the order was extended on April 26.
The primary tone of the memo was that the LHSAA will continue to take a wait-and-see approach while the state government determines which activities will be allowed as the state begins to ease quarantine restrictions.
LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine repeated that local education authorities and principals possess the power to determine how school facilities are used during the summer. He stated that a big concern for the organization is the possibility of some schools or parishes having greater access to facilities than others.