High school coaches and athletes received clarification on Wednesday from the Louisiana High School Athletic Association after it pushed back the start of summer activities from May 17 to June 8 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
But the new guidelines created confusion and raised new questions.
Foremost was: What happens to a school that violates the directive?
In an attempt to remove any ambiguity, the LHSAA on Friday released a statement in which Executive Director Eddie Bonine said he was stunned by question.
"We were set back by this question," Bonine said. "The questions asked lead me to believe one is contemplating, or one has heard someone is contemplating ignoring the change, and while doing so, is blatantly ignoring the basis and/or rationale for the decision."
LHSAA bylaw 5.11.14 which imposes stiff penalties for violation of summer activity rules. Potential repercussions include suspension from the LHSAA, fines up to $2,500, cancelation of games, playing games without fans or other penalties that match the severity of the violation.
Bonine closed the statement with what essentially was a warning to all member schools that a violation by one school could affect not only the offending school but other schools and the start of fall sports.
"In closing, it is truly our hope all of you across our state will display patience, adhere to the date change and apply common sense during the next 25 calendar days," Bonine said. "Please do not put this office in a position where we have to be involved in a punitive manner, affecting a school(s) entire summer and/or potentially affecting a successful on-time fall sports season start for everyone."
The LHSAA halted all 2019-2020 school-year sports after the conclusion of the boys basketball state tournament on March 14.