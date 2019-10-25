For a second consecutive week, Lake Charles College Prep controlled the second half to pull out a comeback win, this time a 45-35 District 4-3A win over Jennings.
Prep led 26-14 in the second half Thursday night, getting a pair of touchdown receptions from Glynn Johnson, another by Keshlon Jackson and a big performance from Orenthal Lewis in the fourth quarter.
Lewis ran for 167 yards and two touchdowns. He gained 83 yards in the fourth quarter to help the Trailblazers (5-3, 2-1) run out the clock.
Jennings (4-4, 1-2) got a big performance from its star running back, Trevor Etienne, who ran for 112 yards and added 111 more on two receptions, both touchdowns. He added two scores on the ground.
Prep took control with back-to-back touchdowns late in the third and early in the fourth quarter, recovering an onside kick in between.
The Blazers took a 37-35 lead on a 70-yard pass from Simon to Johnson and extended it to 45-35 on a 40-yard catch and run by Johnson.
Lewis gained 60 yards on Prep's final drive which ran more than 6 minutes off the clock.
"We lined up wrong a couple of times in the first half but were able to correct that," said Prep head coach Erick Franklin.
"The offense took off in the second half. Lewis came back after missing last week and told me he wanted the ball. He was able to go the whole game playing offense and defense."
Jennings scored three second-quarter touchdowns to take a 21-19 halftime lead. Two of the scores came on the same play, a play-action pass from Lawrence Wilridge to running back Trevor Etienne in the left flat. Etienne went untouched on each play, the first a 62-yard touchdown, the second a 49-yarder.
Jalen Lewis added a 1-yard scoring run to cap a 62-yard drive.
Blazers quarterback Dillon Simon completed 9 of 11 pass attempts for 150 yards in the first half, including a 16-yard touchdown to Jaylen Joseph.
Simon also scored on a 12-yard run on an option keeper. Lewis capped the Prep first half scoring with a 28-yard run up the middle after Simon and Keshlon Jackson connected on a 56-yard pass. That duo set up the second Blazers score with a 47-yard pass that moved the ball inside the Jennings 30-yard line.
Simon finished with 324 passing yards and ran for 70 more.
Etienne had touchdown runs of 7 and 29 yards in the second half for Jennings.