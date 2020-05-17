LeDuff wins LGA scholarship

Lake Charles' McKenzie LeDuff was named recipient of the Louisiana Golf Association's Dick and Linda Batti Scholarship, valued at $1,500 and is awarded annually to a female high school senior.
LeDuff, who will receive the scholarship on July 7 in Alexandria, will graduate from St. Louis Catholic High School this month and will enroll and play golf at Alabama State this fall. "I am so appreciative for this amazing opportunity," she said in an LGA news release.
"Being the recipient of this year's scholarship is such a blessing," she said in the news release. "This scholarship will help me achieve my dream of becoming a pediatric dentist."
• AWARD NOMINEE: St. Louis senior Alex Yokubaitis is a nominee for the Dave Schultz High School Excellence Award by the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.
Yokubaitis went 54-1 as a senior, winning his fourth individual state championship and helping the Saints to a third-place finish. He signed with Oklahoma State and finished with a high school record of 186-9.
Yokubaitis was the lone Louisiana representative on the Wrestling USA All American team as an honorable mention.
• STILL TOGETHER: Grand Lake senior guards Kael Delcambre and Luke McCardle will remain teammates as they move on to the next phase of their careers. Both signed to play next season at Louisiana Christian Prep, a post-graduate school located in Breaux Bridge.
The tandem helped the Hornets to their best season ever. Grand Lake finished the season 31-2 and reached the semifinals of the Class 1A playoffs before losing to Lincoln Prep. Delcambre led the team in scoring with 17 points per game and added 4.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.0 steals. McCardle led the team in assists with 5.0 per game and in steals with 3.0 per game. He added 12 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.
