College Prep's Glynn Johnson gets past the reach of Kinder's Landon Schmitz during their game at Cougar Stadium in Lake Charles, La., Thursday, Oct.3, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)

 Rick Hickman

Glynn Johnson, leader of Lake Charles College Prep's deep receiving corps, committed to play college football at New Mexico State University Monday.

Johnson chose the Aggies over Nicholls State and Southern.

"I love how they are not just viewing me as another player on their roster, they're looking to develop me also as a man," Johnson said.

Johnson said the Aggies run a similar offensive scheme as Prep does.

"They pass the ball at least 40 times a game, and that's something I've been used to since I've been in high school," he said.

Johnson has yet to visit the campus in Las Cruces but said the coaching staff took him on a virtual tour of the school.

"I liked the dorms that i will be staying at and I knew I was going to love it out there," Johnson said of the tour. "I plan on visiting once (the COVID-19 pandemic) clears up."

Johnson said he was glad to choose a school before his senior year starts.

"I'm actually glad I can enjoy my senior year and continue to make good grades," he said.

As a junior, Johnson led the Blazers with 52 catches for 1,068 yards and 14 touchdowns, helping the Blazers to an 8-4 record and trip to the Class 3A regional round. As a sophomore in 2018, he had 33 catches for 719 yards and 11 touchdowns as the Blazers went 11-2 and reached the quarterfinal round of the playoffs.

Johnson is the second Prep player to commit this spring. QB Dillon Simon, also a junior, committed to play at the University of South Alabama. Receivers Solomon Lewis, Jaylen Joseph, and Keshlon Jackson and running back Trevonte Citizen all hold college offers. All are juniors except Jackson, a sophomore.

New Mexico State is a FBS independent in football. Last season, the Aggies went 2-10, winning two of their final three games.

LHSAA clarifies its position

High school coaches and athletes received clarification on Wednesday from the Louisiana High School Athletic Association after it pushed back the start of summer activities from May 17 to June 8 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

LeDuff wins LGA scholarship

Lake Charles' McKenzie LeDuff was named recipient of the Louisiana Golf Association's Dick and Linda Batti Scholarship, valued at $1,500 and is awarded annually to a female high school senior.

Turner new Tors girls basketball coach

After guiding the Sulphur High School girls basketball team for more than two decades, Helen LeFevre will pass the torch to one of her former pupils.

LHSAA delays summer rules

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association's Executive Committee voted unanimously Wednesday to continue a prohibition on high school sports activities through at least June 8.

LHSAA schedules conference call as state nears Phase 1

The Louisiana High School Sports Association scheduled a conference call for Wednesday hours after Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic would be lifted Friday, when the state will move into Phase One of the White House plan to reopen…