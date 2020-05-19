Glynn Johnson, leader of Lake Charles College Prep's deep receiving corps, committed to play college football at New Mexico State University Monday.
Johnson chose the Aggies over Nicholls State and Southern.
"I love how they are not just viewing me as another player on their roster, they're looking to develop me also as a man," Johnson said.
Johnson said the Aggies run a similar offensive scheme as Prep does.
"They pass the ball at least 40 times a game, and that's something I've been used to since I've been in high school," he said.
Johnson has yet to visit the campus in Las Cruces but said the coaching staff took him on a virtual tour of the school.
"I liked the dorms that i will be staying at and I knew I was going to love it out there," Johnson said of the tour. "I plan on visiting once (the COVID-19 pandemic) clears up."
Johnson said he was glad to choose a school before his senior year starts.
"I'm actually glad I can enjoy my senior year and continue to make good grades," he said.
As a junior, Johnson led the Blazers with 52 catches for 1,068 yards and 14 touchdowns, helping the Blazers to an 8-4 record and trip to the Class 3A regional round. As a sophomore in 2018, he had 33 catches for 719 yards and 11 touchdowns as the Blazers went 11-2 and reached the quarterfinal round of the playoffs.
Johnson is the second Prep player to commit this spring. QB Dillon Simon, also a junior, committed to play at the University of South Alabama. Receivers Solomon Lewis, Jaylen Joseph, and Keshlon Jackson and running back Trevonte Citizen all hold college offers. All are juniors except Jackson, a sophomore.
New Mexico State is a FBS independent in football. Last season, the Aggies went 2-10, winning two of their final three games.