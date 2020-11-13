LCCP scores on five consecutive possessions

Keshlon Johnson

VINTON — Lake Charles College Prep couldn’t get the ball early, but did plenty when it was finally able to get its offense on the field, scoring touchdowns on five consecutive possessions in a 40-27 District 4-3A win over Iowa on Friday night.

Iowa (2-2, 1-1) controlled the ball in the first quarter, running 16 plays to  three for Prep (5-0, 3-0). All but one play was a pass as the Yellow Jackets gained 79 yards on the ground. The lone pass was a 6-yard touchdown from Gene Natali to T.J. Cormier.

The second Iowa drive was an eight-play, 53-yard drive that ended with a 6-yard touchdown run by Cejae Ceasar to extend the lead to 13-0.

Prep dominated the rest of the half. Ja’Than Royal scored on a 24-yard pass from Dillon Simon, who connected with Keshlon Jackson to give the Trailblazers a 14-13 lead. After Prep recovered an onside kick, Simon scored on a 10- yard run with 10 seconds left in the half to give Prep a 21-13 lead.

The Blazers kept rolling in the third quarter, scoring on a 1-yard run by Royal and an 18-yard run by Trevonte Citizen. Simon added a 3-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.

Ceasar scored on a 3-yard run for Iowa midway through the fourth quarter. Natali added a 1-yard touchdown run with 2 minutes left.

Simon completed 9 of 16 passes for 182 yards and ran 12 times for 76 yards. Citizen ran for 94 yards and Royal added 64.

Curtis Deville had 68 yards rushing for Iowa. Ceasar added 45 and Natali threw for 104 yards and ran for 46. Natali completed 6 of 7 passing attempts.

Prep can clinch at least a share of the district title with a win over South Beauregard next week. The Golden Knights play tonight at undefeated Jennings.

