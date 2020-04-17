Lake Charles College Prep junior quarterback Dillon Simon committed Thursday to play college football at the University of South Alabama.
Simon said he chose the Jaguars over offers from Grambling State, Prairie View A&M, Lamar and Army.
"I liked how the campus looked when I went on an visit with my 7-on-7 team and talked to the coaches and it felt like home and a family while I was there," Simon said.
"The coaches stayed in contact with me since January when I got the offer and our bond with each other grew stronger and stronger. They're giving me a shot at something I love to do, which is to play quarterback."
As a junior, Simon led the Trail Blazers to the regional round of the Class 3A playoffs, throwing for 2,561 yards and 24 touchdowns while running for 860 yards and 10 TDs. Simon, who took over as a starter late in his freshman season, led the Blazers to the quarterfinals in 2018. In that season, he threw for 2,006 yards and 21 TDs and ran for 302 yards and three TDs while leading the team to an 11-2 record.
Simon said the Jaguars' offense mirrors the spread offense he runs for Prep.
"The only thing different is they may call it different names," he said.
South Alabama has played football since 2009, joining the Football Bowl Subdivision in 2012. The Jaguars compete in the Sun Belt Conference and went 2-10 last season, including a 1-7 mark in conference play.
Simon said South Alabama's academic options were a draw, saying he plans to study sports medicine.
"I like how they have over 100 majors and I don't have to transfer to get all the ones I want," he said.
In addition to football, Simon is a sprinter on the Blazers track and field team, with a best time of 11.2 seconds in the 100-meter dash.