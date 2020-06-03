Lake Charles College Prep's pipeline to college football produced another commitment over the weekend, when receiver Solomon Lewis announced he will play at Louisiana Tech.
Lewis is the fourth Trail Blazer, and third receiver, to announce a college commitment this year. He said he chose the Bulldogs over Miami, Texas Tech and Fresno State.
Lewis said he feels like Louisiana Tech is the ideal setting for him to mature as a player and person.
"What set Tech apart from the other schools is the brotherhood-like atmosphere I get from the Bulldog family," he said. "I feel like with the system they already have set in place, I will be most successful and they will bring the potential out of me as a player, a student-athlete, and a person on and off the field."
Lewis said he received his first offer from Miami last spring, when he impressed schools on the summer camp and seven-on-seven circuits. He said the recruiting process got difficult but was enjoyable at the end.
"It can become a little stressful at times, but committing to the right school so that you can become most successful makes it all worth it in the end," he said.
After missing time due to injury last year, Lewis is looking to round back into form during his senior season. Last season he had 13 catches for 150 yards and two touchdowns in four games. As a sophomore, he had 35 catches for 561 yards and seven touchdowns.
"My goals for my last year at LCCP is to become more of a leader, stay consistent and, of course, bring a ring back home to Lake Charles," he said.
Since school has been out, Lewis said he has been doing what he can to prepare for his senior season.
"I have been lifting weights at the house to maintain my strength," he said. "Now that they opened the gyms again I (can) be in the gym every night. I do my own cone drills and route-running in the backyard to keep the footwork sharp." Fellow Prep receivers Jaylen Joseph (Grambling State) and Glynn Johnson (New Mexico State) committed to play college ball, as has quarterback Dillon Simon (South Alabama). Two juniors, receiver Keshlon Jackson and running back Trevonte Citizen, also hold numerous college offers.
Lewis said he has no problems sharing the ball with Prep's group of skill players.
"I love it," he said. "The competition pushes me to want to get better and bring 100 percent effort everyday. It's a blessing having such great receivers around me because it really brings the best out of all of us. I think that's what makes us so successful as an offense."