LCA’s pressure gets to Sulphur in overtime

SULPHUR — The Sulphur Tors had the right answers in the first half but succumbed to Lafayette Christian's pressure defense in the second half in the Knights' 51-49 overtime win Thursday night.
After taking a 27-21 lead into halftime, Sulphur turned the ball over 13 times in the second half, including eight times in the pivotal fourth quarter.
"We didn't handle their pressure," Sulphur head coach Helen Lefevre said. "They went to a half-court trap and a full-court trap, and we turned it over too many times. That was the whole game. We couldn't handle their pressure."
The game was scheduled for Jan. 16. Both teams went into the game ranked in the top-10 in the most recent Louisiana High School Athletic Association unofficial power rankings. LCA (23-2) is ranked No. 2 in Division III and won the Division IV state championship last year. Sulphur is ranked (20-5) No. 6 in Class 5A.
"We wanted to play this game," Lefevre said. "We moved it so we could play it. I knew how good of a team they were. We have to get ready for the playoffs and this is the kind of team we need to play.
"I don't regret playing the game, we just were not ready for the pressure."
Sulphur scored first in overtime when Addy Tremie saved a loose ball from going out of bounds under the goal. The pass went right to junior center Moe Patterson, who put it in for a 43-41 lead.
But LCA went on a 6-0 run and took the lead for good on a pair of free throws by Zoe Wiltz for a 45-43 lead with 2:04 left.
Sulphur cut the Knights' lead to one twice in the final 25 seconds off a jump shot by Tremie and bucket in the lane by Raegan Ojoro.
Sulphur lead 41-38 with 23 seconds left in regulation, but Melia Sylvester banked in a 3-pointer from the corner with 10 seconds left. The Tors turned the ball over with less than 5 seconds left, but Patterson stole a long pass intended for Tamera Johnson to send the game into overtime.
LCA took its largest lead of the game, 16-11, with 6:23 left in the second quarter on a jumper by Madison Ward, but Sulphur responded with a 9-0 run. Abi Massey started the rally with a pair of buckets off the bench in 45 seconds. Gabby Gunter drove the baseline to draw the defense toward her and passed to Patterson, who hit the go-ahead shot, 17-16, with 4:32 left in the first half.
"We played hard and we made a lot of adjustments out there," Lefevre said. "They adjusted to everything we were doing both ways.
"Lafayette Christian is a very good team. I felt like if we had taken care of the ball a little bit better and got a few more possessions out of it, we would have had a chance. It was a game we needed to play, and we start district tomorrow."
Patterson led Sulphur with 14 points and Tremie finished with 13.
LCA's Johnson led all scorers with 16 points and Sylvester finished with 13.