Playing up in class is nothing new for the Lake Charles College Prep Trailblazers.
For the first time since the program started in 2015, the Class 3A school will take on a Class 5A team in the regular season when it faces Sulphur tonight at Matt Walker Memorial Stadium. But head coach Erick Franklin said he's not too worried about what class his opponent comes from. LCCP beat a pair of 4A schools last season en route to winning a school-record 11 games.
"I don't look at it as a 3A playing a 5A," Franklin said. "It comes down to the same things: it comes down to taking care of the ball and scoring points. If you don't do that, you don't have a chance to beat even a 3A or 2A team."
LCCP got a taste of 5A action last week at the SPOT Therapy/Billy Navarre Jamboree. LCCP scored on its first drive, but a turnover on the next drive turned into a touchdown for Barbe, which went on to win 26-14.
"I thought that we moved the ball well last week, but we let some turnovers last week slow us down," Franklin said. "This week we are going to establish the run game and get the ball more to our receivers."
LCCP had one of the best defenses in the area last year, allowing 11.6 points game, and will look to control the line of scrimmage against a Sulphur team that ran for 249 yards in its jamboree win last week. Junior running back Dylan McFarlain ran 193 yards and a touchdown.
"We have to dominate the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball," Franklin said. "If we do that, we have a chance to win the game.
"I think that Sulphur is a good team. (The Tors) are very physical up front. The running backs run hard."
Sulphur ran 44 plays in two 12-minute halves last week.
"We are going to be up-tempo," Thomas said. "Once you start moving the ball like that, you saw the other team get tired.
"That is the thing with this (offense). We can line up in multiple personnel packages and still play at a high pace. I am the type of person that when we have someone on their heels, we will go get them. I thought that we did a good job of taking over the line of scrimmage up front last week and getting them on their heels. I like the fact that we were able to start putting the run game together. I liked the tempo of the offense and we were able to put drives together."
After giving up two long touchdowns through the air last week, the Tors will have to contain the Trailblazers' passing game that is led by junior quarterback Dillon Simon and a pair of deep threats in Glynn Johnson and Solomon Lewis.
"They have some deep threats," Sulphur head coach Cecil Thomas said. "We have to take away the big plays and take away the pass. We want them to have to run the football to beat us. If we get them in that situation, I think that we will be OK."
Elsewhere
There will be two games tonight that will feature four of the area's small schools.
In Lake Arthur, the Class 2A Tigers will take on Basile, which has reached the Class 1A quarterfinals six of the last seven years. Lake Arthur has a pair of powerful running backs in Torrell Levias and Daylon Charles, who will go up against the area's second-best defense from last season (16.1 ppg).
Class 2A Kinder will host East Beauregard, which dropped to Class 1A this season. The two teams haven't played each other since 2012 and Kinder has won the last six meetings