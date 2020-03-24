Lake Arthur guard Deonna Brister, a junior, committed to play college basketball at Nicholls State University Sunday night.
Brister announced the commitment via Twitter.
This season, Brister, a 5-11 forward, led the Tigers to the Class 2A state tournament in Burton Coliseum, where Lake Arthur lost in the semifinal round to eventual champion Doyle.
She averaged 21 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists per game. The Tigers were 28-6 on the season.
Brister said Nicholls State felt like home.
"It is a Division I school, but the campus is not so overwhelming," she said. "The team felt like family."
Brister said she also had an offer from Georgia Southwestern.
"I was a lot more aggressive on both offense and defense," she said. "I started going hard to the goal better. For next year I am working on my ball-handling and my shot. My main goal for next year is for us to win a state championship."
Brister's older sister Diamond, a 2019 Lake Arthur graduate, announced she will play college basketball at LSU-Eunice, a junior college. Brister sat out a year after suffering a knee injury during her senior season. She was the leading scorer on Lake Arthur's 2018 state runner-up team.
"I"m very proud of both of these young ladies," Lake Arthur head coach Vickie Sketoe said. "So happy Diamond has been able to work her way back for this opportunity. Very proud and happy for Deonna. She has been a workhorse for Lake Arthur. I'm so happy to see her committed to Nicholls, it is well deserved. She's a super athlete. Both these ladies are really good people and deserve the best."