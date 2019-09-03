In this edition of the Three Point Stance, Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux preview opening week games for area small schools.
What's the most interesting game on the week 1 schedule?
WA: Basile at Lake Arthur. The teams are similar in style and have been consistent winners over the pass decade. Each team likes to control the ball on the ground and have strong offensive lines returning. Each team has a pair of big-time two-way players in Basile's Logan David and Isaiah Ceaser and Lake Arthur's Torrell Levias and Daylon Charles.
RA: DeQuincy at Catholic-Pointe Coupee. The game will feature a pair of quarterfinal teams from last year and both return more than a dozen starters. DeQuincy's spread offense led talented receivers Braylon Snell, Cooper Hext, Corben Royer and Tajie Ceasar will face an equally talented secondary led by all-district cornerback Justin Vosburg and safety Nick Carriere.
Name an offensive player to watch.
WA: Grand Lake QB Brayden Richard. The South Cameron transfer looked right at home with the Hornets last week, making good reads in the Hornets' flexbone scheme. Grand Lake piled up more than 250 rushing yards in the jamboree and will look to follow that ground-and-pound recipe against a speedy North Central team has imported some talent from the school's state champion basketball team.
RA: Oberlin running back Collin Chatman. When the Class 1A Tigers will open the season at Class 3A Pine Prairie, Chatman will be the key. When Chatman breaks the century mark, the Tigers are 10-0 over the last two seasons. Chatman has rushed for over 1,000 yards each of the last two seasons.
Name a defensive player to watch.
WA: Basile LB Isaiah Ceasar. After playing safety last year, Ceaser has moved down to middle linebacker to help call the shots for Bearcat defense. He will have to tackle well this week against the Tigers, who like to work between the tackles.
RA: Welsh defensive end Keegan Labove. The Greyhounds will play up two classes this week on the road at Rayne. The Wolves are a run first team so Labove, who made 83 tackles last year, will need to lead the charge up front. Welsh beat Rayne 41-16 last year but was later forced to forfeit the game due to an ineligible player.