LaGrange High's Jeriah Warren chose to stay a Gator on Friday when she committed to play college basketball at the University of Florida.
Warren said she chose the Gators over offers from Texas Tech, Tulane, Houston and Southern Mississippi.
"The connection with all the coaches set Florida apart," Warren said.
Warren led the Gators to the program's first state championship earlier this year. She averaged 16.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.9 steals and 3.5 assists per game her junior season and was named Most Valuable Player in the championship game win over Warren Easton after finishing the game with 17 points, seven rebounds and five steals. LaGrange went 32-4 and won the prestigious Sugar Bowl Classic national tournament in New Orleans.
Warren has one year left at LaGrange. In her first three seasons, the Gators have one at least one playoff game each year and won two district titles, taking the District 3-5A crown in 2018-19 then winning District 4-4A this past season. The Gators went undefeated in district play both seasons.
A visit to Gainesville in November sold Warren on the school.
"Everything was close and nearby and the academic centers were huge," she said.
Warren said she wants to improve her conditioning before leaving for college.
"I want to get stronger and more physical to better myself as a player," she said.
Last year Florida was 15-15 overall, 6-10 in the Southeastern Conference.
Warren is the second rising senior to announce a commitment. Guard Aasia Sam announced last month that she will play at Louisiana-Monroe for former McNeese State head coach Brooks Donald Williams. Alona Gray, a 2020 graduate, signed with LSU-Eunice.