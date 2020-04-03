LaGrange High School junior shooting guard Aasia Sam became the second member of the Class 4A state championship team to choose a college this week, committing to play at Louisiana-Monroe.
Sam averaged 15 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game this season, helping the Gators go 32-4 and capture the state championship. Earlier this week she was named to the second team of the Louisiana Sports Writers Association all-state team.
Sam said she chose the Warhawks after receiving offers from McNeese State, Texas State and Louisiana-Lafayette.
The Warhawks have several local ties to Southwest Louisiana, with the program led by former McNeese head coach Brooks Donald Williams and Iota native Maddi Gatte on the roster. Elton junior center Vici Woods is also committed to the Warhawks, who were 3-26 overall and 1-17 in the Sun Belt Conference in Donald Williams' first season.
Sam said Gatte, who recently finished her sophomore season at ULM, was a big influence.
"Me and Maddi are like sisters," Sam said. "When she got there, and I received my offer, we stayed in touch and everything she said ULM was, I have experienced it and felt it. I just met Vici and am looking forward to playing AAU with her this summer."
Sam's older brother Andre Sam is a defensive back at McNeese, where another brother, Aaron, also played football.
Aasia said she always wanted to leave Lake Charles for college and found a fit in Monroe.
"I love the campus, the program is family oriented and it is not too far from home," she said. "I want to study physical therapy and kinesiology. I'm looking forward to playing at the next level and in the college atmosphere."
The commitment caps a big season for Sam and the Gators, who won the program's first state championship.
"I've enjoyed accomplishing everything we deserved with my sisters and coaches," Sam said. "Winning state was the best part."
Earlier this week, Gators senior forward Alona Gray committed to play at LSU-Eunice.