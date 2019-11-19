In this edition of the Three Point Stance, Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux discuss area high school basketball.
Name a large school and small school boys team to watch.
RA: LaGrange shared the District 3-5A title last year with Lafayette and reached the regional round. The Gators will drop down to 4A this year and lost some key players from a 28-win team but have a strong nucleus returning in senior point guard Donte Dodd and center Darrell Washington, one of the top big men in Southwest Louisiana. Another school to watch for is Hathaway, who fell a game short of the LHSAA state tournament last year, in Class B. The Hornets are already off to a 6-0 start and return American Press All-Southwest small school guard Colby Augustine.
WA: Hamilton Christian has been the most successful program in the area with three straight trips to the state tournament. This year's team features four senior starters in ULL signee Michael Thomas, Dakori Lewis, Nick Forsyte sharpshooter Adrian Brown. They will look to go out with a title after reaching the Division IV championship game last season. I'll go with St. Louis for the large schools. The Saints lost leading scorer Trey Blanchard but return three starters and seven players who saw time last year, when the Saints reached the Division III semifinals.
Name a large school and small school girls team to watch.
RA: With just two seniors, Reeves reached the Class C state finals for the first time in 47 years last seasons and have plenty of talent to make another run with the return of Claire Dunnehoo from an injury plus all-state guard Maddi Ford. St. Louis will have to replace Alexandria Goodley and power forward Aaliyah Williams after making a run to the Division II finals, but the tank is not empty for the Saints. St. Louis returns senior forwards Anaiya Turner and Maggie Bruchhaus and junior guard Torey Washington, plus sophomore Myca Trail, who scored the game winning buckets in the semifinals last season.
WA: Late-season injury problems derailed Lake Arthur's championship chances last season after the Tigers blitzed through their regular season. Deonna Brister returns to lead Lake Arthur on another shot to bring home a state title. LaGrange reached the Class 5A quarterfinals last week and return a deep and talented team led by Jeriah Warren, Aasia Sam, Nadailyn Carrier and Alonah Gray.
Name one girl and one boy player to watch.
RA: Girls — Reeves's Claire Dunnehoo missed all of last season with an ACL injury. But looks more than ready to help lead her team to a second consecutive Class C state championship game. Reeves is off to a 6-0 start and Dunneho averaged more than 20 points a game last week with a high of 27 against Starks Friday. Boys — Fresh off a 1,000 yard, 15 TD season on the gridiron for the Lake Arthur Tigers, Torrell Levias is ready to lead the Tigers back to the state tournament on the hardwood. Levias is a two-time District 6-2A MVP and averaged a double-double last season with 16.8 points and 17.8 rebound per game while leading his team to the semifinals.
WA: Vici Woods led Elton to the 1A state title last season and will lead the Indians's quest for a repeat this season. The 6-footer is drawing recruiting interest from Division I schools and is one of the most dominant players in the state. For boys, Brayden Richard put up big numbers at South Cameron the last few years and now joins a talented Grand Lake team for his senior season. The Hornets reached the quarterfinals last season and has a lot of firepower this season with Luke McCardle, Kael Delcambre and Richard.