St. Louis hits the road to play South Beauregard tonight with big stakes on the line in both the boys' and girls' basketball games.
The Lady Saints will be looking to clinch a share of the District 4-3A title while the boys will be looking to take sole possession of first place.
The girls game is scheduled to start at 6:15 p.m. with the boys game to follow.
The Lady Saints have won eight consecutive games, including the last six by at least 15 points. The Lake K's have won eight of their last 10 games, with the two losses at St. Louis (32-28), and at Westlake by three points on Tuesday night.
Lady Saints head coach Tony Johnson said his team has made a commitment to defense.
"Over the past few weeks the girls have decided to play defense," he said. "I'd rate it at 95 out of 100 right now. They have bought in and realized that if you play defense you can get easy shots."
Nothing came easy for the Saints in the first game against the Lady K's.
"They took (Saints leading scorer) Myca Trail out of the game a bit," Johnson said. "She got in foul trouble and they were face-guarding her.
"I think since then we have figured some things out offensively. We trailed for most of the game but had a chance to win at the end and did it. We held them to under 30 percent shooting, and when you do that you will have a chance to win."
Boys
South Beauregard will be looking to extend its four-game winning streak that started after losing the district opener at St. Louis by a score of 76-64. Since then the Golden Knights have survived a couple of nail-biters, beating Jennings by three points at home and Westlake by two on the road.
St. Louis has won six of its last season, including wins at Jennings and over Lake Charles College Prep since suffering its lone district loss to Iowa on Jan. 28.
In the first meeting, South Beauregard's Colin Gunter scored a game-high 27 points, but the Saints prevailed behind a balanced attack led by Jadon Johnson's 19, Colson Snider's 17 and 16 from Nic Ughovwa.
South Beauregard head coach William Stanley said his team dug too deep a hole.
"We scored five points in the first quarter and trailed by 20 at one point," he said. "We came back to make it closer, but if we don't dig that hole for ourselves, it would have been a closer game at the end."
Stanley said Gunter makes the Knights go.
"We have four guards that can get after you on defense," Stanley said. "Gunter is our general out there. He understands the game, what I want and the strengths of his teammates. He makes the other guys better."