Lady Rams open with a win

WESTLAKE — Senior Jada Gasaway scored her 1,000 career point and the Westlake Rams overcame an off shooting night to open the season with a 50-42 win over Grand Lake at the Westlake/Lakeside Bank Holiday Classic. Westlake shot 23.4 percent from the field (15 of 64).
"We just made some bad decisions on offense," Westlake head coach Gloria Fontenot said. "We were jacking up shots that were not falling.
"They were not working the offense and the shots were not falling, so we let them back into the game. It wasn't horrible. It was good to get a win. We missed a lot of easy buckets that we work on all the time. If we make those, it is not even that type of game. But overall, it was not a bad start. We just have to clean up some stuff."
Gasaway scored her 1,000 career point with 1:27 left in the first quarter on a jumper just outside the lane to put the Rams up 9-5. Gasaway finished with a game-high 23 points.
Westlake went on a 10-0 run that started late in the third quarter on steal and fastbreak layup by Destiny Peltier. With 7:21 left in the game, Gasaway split a pair of Hornet defenders and scored while being fouled. Her free throw put the Rams up 40-27.
But the Hornets pulled within five points twice in the final two and a half minutes, including a pair of free throws by Macie Montie with 45 seconds left to cut Westlake's lead to 47-42. Montie went 4 for 4 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter and finished with 13 points and eight rebounds. Josie Ogea had 13 points and seven rebounds.
"When you foul a team that doesn't miss a free throw, it allows them to stay in the game," Fontenot said. "They (Grand Lake) did a good job of attacking and getting the foul. We just have to clean that up."
Grand Lake controlled the boards in the second quarter, outrebounding Westlake 7-3. But Westlake's defense forced them into seven turnovers.
Grand Lake finished with 26 turnovers.
"We tried a couple of different things," Fontenot said. "We weren't solid defensively running the press, but I thought our half-court defense did a little better towards the end."
Westlake's Mikalah Buckley scored off an offensive rebound with 4:05 left in the second quarter for a 17-9 lead, but the Hornets closed the gap with a 7-0 run. Montie made a layup and free throw to cut Westlake's lead to 17-16 with 2:43 left in the first half."