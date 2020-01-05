bkn_01_03_20_Merryville-Elton 5
Buy Now

Junior Maddie Mahfouz dribbles the ball up the court for Merryville on Friday. Mahfouz had nine points, nine rebounds and nine assists in a 48-40 win over Elton.

 Rodrick Anderson/American Press

In this edition of the Three Point Shot, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux review the past week of high school basketball.

Which boys team was most impressive?

RA: Grand Lake kept its spotless record last week with a pair of District 4-1A wins over Merryville, 94-44, and Basile, 88-29. Grand Lake is ranked No. 2 in Class 1A and is one of two undefeated teams left in the state.

WA: Sam Houston picked up wins over Westlake and Welsh and has won three consecutive games and six of its last eight.

Which girls team had the best week?

RA: Lake Arthur picked up a pair of big wins last week starting with a 73-45 rout of Class 5A Sam Houston. The Tigers, ranked No. 3 in Class 2A, followed that with a 54-52 overtime win at Hathaway, the No. 2 team in Class B. Junior guard Deonna Brister scored 25 points against Sam Houston and 23 in the win over Hathaway.

WA: LaGrange won the prestigious Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic tournament in New Orleans, picking up wins over Evanston (Illinois) Township and a trio of state powers in Madison Prep, St. Thomas Aquinas and John Curtis Christian. LaGrange will get another challenge, this one from a Southwest Louisiana team, when it hosts St. Louis Catholic on Tuesday. The Lady Saints won their first 13 games of the season.

Name a player of the week.

RA: Junior Maddie Mahfouz helped lead Merryville to a 2-0 start in District 4-1A play. Mahfouz's best performance was Friday in a 48-40 win over defending state champion Elton. Mahfouz helped to shut down Elton center Vici Woods and almost registered a triple-double with nine points, nine rebounds and nine assists. In the Panthers' district opener against Grand Lake, a 46-37 win on Monday, Mahfouz scored 21 points.

WA: Freshman Paris Guillory has scored a total of 61 points over St. Louis' past two games, wins over Ursuline Academy and Midland. The Saints are off to a 15-2 start with Guillory adding scoring punch alongside backcourt mates Mycaa Trail and Anaiya Turner.

More from this section

Defending champs open district play

  • Updated
Defending champs open district play

Elton dominated District 4-1A last season on its way to winning its first state girls basketball championship since 1975, but the No. 1 Indians supremacy in the district will be tested today by a tough, young Merryville team that is ranked No. 4 in the most recent Louisiana High School Athle…

Jennings’ Phelps voted Coach of the Year

+2
Jennings’ Phelps voted Coach of the Year

Longtime Jennings head coach Rusty Phelps took the Bulldogs from an 0-3 start to their first trip to the Superdome in 27 seasons to earn his third American Press Coach of the Year award.

Jennings sticks to game plan

+4
Jennings sticks to game plan

Three weeks into the regular season, a trip to the Superdome for a state championship game didn't look like much of a possibility with the Jennings Bulldogs, who were still looking to break into the win column after opening with a series of losses to Leesville, DeRidder and Eunice.

Hornets’ rally falls short

IOWA, La. — A big Hathaway second-half rally fell short as the Hornets were unable to complete a big comeback against the Acadiana Rams in a 55-46 loss in the first round of the Iowa/Mallett Builders basketball tournament.

Gilbert signs with La. Tech

Gilbert signs with La. Tech

MOSS BLUFF — Sam Houston senior offensive lineman Jerren Gilbert will put on the red and blue of Louisiana Tech next season.

Gators end Fairview’s 21-game win streak

Gators end Fairview’s 21-game win streak

MOSS BLUFF ­— The LaGrange Gators are two-for-two so far this week against a daunting schedule, knocking off previously undefeated Fairview 69-53 in the opening day of play at the Rumble in the Bluff tournament at Sam Houston to pick up its second quality win in as many days.