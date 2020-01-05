In this edition of the Three Point Shot, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux review the past week of high school basketball.
Which boys team was most impressive?
RA: Grand Lake kept its spotless record last week with a pair of District 4-1A wins over Merryville, 94-44, and Basile, 88-29. Grand Lake is ranked No. 2 in Class 1A and is one of two undefeated teams left in the state.
WA: Sam Houston picked up wins over Westlake and Welsh and has won three consecutive games and six of its last eight.
Which girls team had the best week?
RA: Lake Arthur picked up a pair of big wins last week starting with a 73-45 rout of Class 5A Sam Houston. The Tigers, ranked No. 3 in Class 2A, followed that with a 54-52 overtime win at Hathaway, the No. 2 team in Class B. Junior guard Deonna Brister scored 25 points against Sam Houston and 23 in the win over Hathaway.
WA: LaGrange won the prestigious Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic tournament in New Orleans, picking up wins over Evanston (Illinois) Township and a trio of state powers in Madison Prep, St. Thomas Aquinas and John Curtis Christian. LaGrange will get another challenge, this one from a Southwest Louisiana team, when it hosts St. Louis Catholic on Tuesday. The Lady Saints won their first 13 games of the season.
Name a player of the week.
RA: Junior Maddie Mahfouz helped lead Merryville to a 2-0 start in District 4-1A play. Mahfouz's best performance was Friday in a 48-40 win over defending state champion Elton. Mahfouz helped to shut down Elton center Vici Woods and almost registered a triple-double with nine points, nine rebounds and nine assists. In the Panthers' district opener against Grand Lake, a 46-37 win on Monday, Mahfouz scored 21 points.
WA: Freshman Paris Guillory has scored a total of 61 points over St. Louis' past two games, wins over Ursuline Academy and Midland. The Saints are off to a 15-2 start with Guillory adding scoring punch alongside backcourt mates Mycaa Trail and Anaiya Turner.