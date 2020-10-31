KINDER — The Yellow Jackets wasted little time taking control of its District 5-2A game against Oakdale, forcing a turnover on the opening kickoff and quickly cashing it in for a touchdown en route to a 42-0 win.
The Jackets improved to 3-2 overall and 2-0 in district play. Oakdale fell to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in league play.
Bryce Laughlin forced and recovered the fumble at the Warrior 9-yard line. Two plays later, Dee Fontenot scored on a 5-yard run.
Oakdale then put together an 11-play, 58-yard drive, but it stalled in fourth down incompletion at the Jacket 25.
Fontenot broke loose down the right sideline for a 63-yard touchdown two plays later to double the Jackets lead.
Tylan Ceasar scored on a 14-yard run on Kinder’s third possession to increase the lead to 21-0.
Laughlin was a wrecking ball in the first half, adding four tackles for loss, a sack and an interception to his game-opening fumble recovery. He added a 47-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
“I just try to find a way to energize my teammates,” he said of his all-around performance. “We’re building chemistry and getting better every week. I like doing all the different things on offense, defense and special teams. Defense is fun because of the physicality.”
Ceasar scored again on a 6-yard run midway through the third quarter. Graham Fawcett connected with Fontenot on a 20-yard touchdown pass to complete the scoring.
Oakdale came into the game averaging 271 rushing yards per game but was held to just 36 yards on 19 first half carries. Bryce Savant had five tackles in the half for Kinder.
Jackets head coach Bret Fuselier said he has a pair of playmakers up front in Laughlin and Savant.
“Laughlin’s motor is always going,” Fiuselier said. “He brings energy to us. He is a physical guy. Savant does a great job for us, he is real good with his technique and is having a good year for us. I’m real proud of both of those guys.”
Fuselier said he still wants the district title even if it no longer matters for playoff seeding.
“It is still something,” he said. “You get bragging rights and it is something the kids feel good about and the coaches feel good about too. The kids and coaches have done a great job these past two weeks.”
Jamal Warnell led the Warriors with 43 rushing yards.
Kinder ball hawk: Laughlin’s defense creates points
