Kinder back to formidable form

Midway through the season, the Kinder Yellow Jackets were battling injuries every week. Since then Yellow Jackets got healthy and have been rolling.
No. 8 Kinder (7-4) will take a six-game win streak into the Class 2A regional round when it hosts No. 9 Red River (6-5) on Friday.
Among the injured were running back/lineman Ty Fuselier and lineman Tyler Hayes, who missed a combined eight weeks.
"It seemed like every week someone was getting injured," Kinder head coach Bret Fuselier said. "We had a bad little string there with the injury bug. Now that we have those guys back healthy, we have been playing well."
The biggest change for Kinder during its streak has been on the defensive side which has gone from allowing 32.4 points a game to 12.25 since Week 8.
"We have really seen a difference the last three or four weeks," Fuselier said. "We finally had a couple of weeks where those guys were back from injuries, and we were able to get comfortable with what we were doing. Since then our defense has gotten better every week."
Fuselier said Kinder plans to stick to its usual plan of winning in the trenches against Bulldogs.
"We are going to have to play a physical football game," Fuselier said. "Offensively, we have to control the line of scrimmage. We are a run-first team. On defense, we are definitely going to have to stop the run. They will run it until you stop them, so we are going to stop the run and force them to throw."
Elsewhere
There will be a pair of rematches in the region round involving Southwest Louisiana teams.
After pulling an upset in the first round, No. 21 Welsh (3-8) will host No. 5 Amite (8-3) in a rematch of last year's Class 2A state championship game, which the Warriors won 47-20. Since losing seven consecutive games, Welsh has won two of its last three, including a 14-13 win over Franklin last week.
After receiving a first-round bye, undefeated and No. 2 seed Oberlin (10-0) will host District 4-1A rival No. 15 Gueydan (6-5) tonight.
Oberlin running backs Collin Chatman and Trevor Rider needed 16 combined carries to score four touchdown and gain 280 yards to lead Tiger to a 54-13 win over Gueydan in Week 4.
Other 1A games will feature No. 13 East Beauregard (6-5) at 2018 state finalist and No. 4 Oak Grove (7-3), No. 10 Basile (7-4) at No. 7 Haynesville (6-4) and No. 11 Grand Lake (7-4) at No. 6 Iberville (7-2).
Basile is looking to reach the quarterfinals for the seventh time in eight seasons while Grand Lake is looking to build on its first-ever playoff win.