In this edition of the Three Point Stance, Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux preview this week's schedules for small schools football and area volleyball.
What is the most interesting small school football game?
RA: Hamilton at Basile. After going 1-9 last year, the Warriors are 2-0 under new head coach Jules Sullen. HCA has plenty of big play makers in Michael Thomas, Neiman Sullen, Adrian Brown and Dakori Lewis and will need all of them in its 4-1A opener at Basile. The Bearcats are 1-2, but were second in the district last year and have several players back from its quarterfinalist team last year.
WA: Merryville at Grand Lake: The Hornets are 3-0 while the Panthers picked up their first win of the season last week with a close win over Pickering.
This battle will be mostly landlocked, with Grand Lake's flexbone attack led by Brayden Richard against Merryville's star back Cam'ron Williams, who ran for 112 yards last week.
Name a small school player to watch.
RA: Oberlin's Jared Joubert. The 5-10, 135-pound, senior is coming off his second consecutive 100-yard game after catching two passes for 100 yards and a score in Oberlin's 21-7 win over rival Oakdale. Joubert, who doubles at the Tigers kicker, leads his team in scoring with 22 points.
Another 100-yard game from Joubert would be a big boost as the Tigers open up the Distirct 4-1A schedule this week at home against Gueydan.
WA: Rosepine quarterback Ethan Frey, a first-time starter under center, has emerged as one of the area's top passers. In last week's win over East Beauregard, he threw for 191 yards, including touchdown passes of 38 and 64 yards.
What is the most interesting volleyball game this week?
RA: Sam Houston at St. Louis, Thursday. Sam Houston started the season 1-5, but has since turned it around and won eight of its last 10 games with wins over Division III No. 5 Morgan City. St. Louis has cooled off after a 7-0 start. St. Louis is looking to get back on track after losing five of its last seven games and to get its first win over Sam Houston since 2013.
WA: LaGrange at Hamilton Christian, today. A pair of rising programs meet, with the Warriors off to an 8-5 start entering the week. The Lady Gators have started the season with six straight wins.