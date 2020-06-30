After more than a decade coaching in the high school ranks, Jules Sullen is moving up.
Sullen stepped down as head coach at Hamilton Christian Academy to become an athletics advisor with the McNeese football team under new head coach Frank Wilson
"It has been a life long dream to have an opportunity to be in the college ranks," Sullen said. "It has come at a perfect time.
"I will be assisting with the academic course load, help with the APR and a lot of the daily things to make sure the student athletes have the ability to meet all of the requirements and to graduate, which is the most important thing. In my time coaching on the field, I have developed great relationships with administration, faculty and players and established some good rapport with college coaches. You always tell your athletes to seize the moment. It is a great opportunity to be at a great institution like McNeese and work with one of the best coaches in Frank Wilson."
Sullen spent just one season at Hamilton but was able to turn the program around. The Warriors went 5-5 for the best season since going 9-1 in 2015.
"I am so thankful that (former HCA principal) Dr. (Wayne) McEntire, Coach (Dexter) Washington and (current principal) Morgan Daugherty for giving me the opportunity to go to Hamilton," Cullen said. "In one year were able to show the skills set of those athletes.
"We played a lot of young kids and a lot of them do return. On one end of the spectrum, you are disappointed that you are leaving something behind, but on the other end you are grateful for the opportunity to achieve one of your life time goals."
Hamilton athletic director and boys basketball head coach Dexter Washington will add head football coach to his duties this school year.
"I am going to go ahead and take over the football program this year," Washington said. "The kids are familiar with me, and I am familiar with football.
"It is nothing new to me. It will be very busy this year, but I have been busy since I got here. We do plan on having a full season and enough football players. Since I have been at Hamilton we have played football with 21 players and won back-to-back (district) championships."
Washington said Sullen will be missed at Hamilton.
"He took us some places that we haven't been in the last three or four year," Washington said. "He revitalized the program.
"The kids are going to miss him because he built some great relationships. It wasn't anything else other than Jules had an opportunity to advance his professional career. I wish him all the luck and success. He is going to the next level, somewhere I thought he should have gone a long time ago."
Before his stint at Hamilton, Sullen spent one season at Scotlandville in Baton Rouge and nine seasons as head coach at LaGrange.