Jennings sticks to game plan

Three weeks into the regular season, a trip to the Superdome for a state championship game didn't look like much of a possibility with the Jennings Bulldogs, who were still looking to break into the win column after opening with a series of losses to Leesville, DeRidder and Eunice.
Scaling back the playbook on offense, along with the maturation of an offensive backfield featuring three new starters, provided hope as the regular season wore on, with the Bulldogs winning five of seven to close the regular season.
In the playoffs, the Bulldogs became drama kings, knocking off four top-10 seeds to reach the championship game. The first win came on the road, the last three each by a single point.
"This year we started off slow," offensive coordinator James Estes said. "We struggled against Eunice and DeRidder, but we learned a lot. We had too much stuff in, we had to scale it back and stick to what we were good at. We just kept building on it after that and kept getting better. The play sheet at the end of the year was not that big, we were just really efficient at what we did."
Estes had to build an offense around a trio of new starters with Lawrence "Bub" Wilridge at quarterback and Jalen Lewis and Trevor Etienne at running back.
For the past two years we had a true option guy in Kole Myers, a guy who beat you with his legs. Bub won't do that. He is efficient with his legs, but is a better passer. We had to make sure he would be able to do that. I knew what Jalen could do since I had him on offense as a freshman. Trevor, he really started figuring it out in Week 4 or 5, started trusting the holes."
In Weeks 4 and 5, wins over Cecilia and Washington-Marion, the backs hit the stride, with both backs gaining more than 100 yards and scoring at least one touchdown in each game.
District losses came in Weeks 6 and 8, but the Bulldogs closed the regular season in style with wins over South Beauregard and Westlake.
Entering the Class 3A playoffs as the No. 23 seed, the Jennings joyride started in Monroe with a 34-27 comeback win over No. 10 Carroll.
"That was the big one to me," defensive coordinator Mark Delaney said. "We were down 13-0 almost right away but the kids never got down or hung their heads."
The drama starting the following week, with a 14-13 win over No. 7 Church Point in a mud pit at Jerry Simmons Stadium. The following week, the Bulldogs edged No. 2 Sterlington 39-38, stopping the Panthers on a 2-point conversion in the final 20 seconds then holding on after Sterlington recovered an onside kick.
"After that game I had old coaches and fans telling me that was the best high school game they had ever seen," Delaney said. "For them it was exciting. For us, it wasn't."
Semifinal week, the furthest the Bulldogs had advanced under head coach Rusty Phelps, brought a trip to New Orleans to face No. 6 McDonogh #35. Once again a single point was the difference as the Bulldogs held on for a 21-20 win.
"When you got to see that look on Rusty's face after that game, to finally make it to the dome, that was great," Estes said.
The season ended with a 51-14 loss to St. James in the state title game in the Superdome. The result did little to take away from the amazing ride to get there.
"It was deafening when you ran out the tunnel and loud all night," Estes said. "It was a great experience getting to that point, and running out there is a moment these kids will always remember."
Delaney said the memories the playoff run will provide are deserved.
"The players all brought different strengths," he said. "I had two corners who had never started, one who had never played football, DeMarion Simon. They came in and did an outstanding job. Defensive lineman Keenan Landry is another one who does everything we ask of him and does it with a smile. I'll always remember the hours we put in to get where we did. It was a struggle. We were 0-3 and the kids didn't hang their heads."