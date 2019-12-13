A run to the Superdome seemed improbable for the Jennings Bulldogs this season.
They lost more than two dozen seniors from the previous season, opened the season 0-3 and had more than a dozen underclassmen in starting roles.
"I am proud of them, especially after an 0-3 start," head coach Rusty Phelps said. "But again, that is expected around here.
"They go by the mantra that we are going to work hard and see what happens for 48 minutes. There is just something about this bunch. It is the background of this community of hard-working type of kids."
After a couple of near misses with a pair of semifinal losses in 2013 and '17, the No. 23-seeded Bulldogs (9-5) will take on No. 1 St. James (14-0) in the Class 3A state championship game at 7 p.m. today. It is the Bulldogs' first title game appearance — eighth overall — since winning it all in 1992.
"It has been a long time coming," Phelps said. "We have had some near misses with some other teams that were very talented. I hope that we can add to the history of this place."
The Bulldogs have thrived on upsets this postseason, beating four top-10 teams with three consecutive one-point wins.
"I know the last four weeks we have beaten some really good football teams," Phelps said. "It has been the same question every week — Is this for real? I don't know. That is why we have to play. We are going to try our best and that is all we ask of the kids. This has kind of caught fire. They have a little bit of confidence."
Jennings has eight underclassmen on the offensive side, including junior quarterback Lawrence Wilridge (1,715 yards, 25 TDs), wide receiver Jacorien Palfrey and a pair of backs in Trevor Etienne and Jalen Lewis, who have combined for more than 3,000 yards and 56 touchdowns.
Defensively, underclassmen Keenan Landry (DL, 51 tackles, 4 sacks), Jayden Sonnier (DL, 68 tackles, 7.5 sacks), Kolby Estes (82 tackles, 8 tackles for loss) and Ethan Mack (DB, 41 tackles, 6 INT) have been major contributors.
St. James is loaded with Division I talent, but Phelps said he's most concerned with dual-threat quarterback Shamar Smith (1,744 yards passing, 15 TDs/1,185 yards rushing, 24 TDs), who is committed to Texas-San Antonio.
"I think they present a problem when (Smith) breaks containment because he always has his eyes downfield looking for one of their receivers," Phelps said. "It puts you in a bad situation because if he does break containment, he can take off with it. He is very poised."
While St. James is heavily favored and playing in a state championship game for the second time in five seasons, head coach Robert Valdez said he's keeping his eyes on the Bulldogs.
"The more and more I look at (Jennings), they are a concern for me," Valdez said. "They are playing the right way. They are flying around and having fun. They are believing what they are being taught. They are not a typical 23 seed. They are very well-coached. They have our full attention."
St. James' defense has held opponents to nine points a game but will have to stop Jennings' split-back veer that is averaging 485 yards per game.
"(Lewis) is the guy that runs the ball extremely hard and Etienne is a freak of nature," Valdez said. "He has big thighs and breakaway speed. He is tough and runs with an attitude. They are very impressive. You have to minimize big plays, while trying to get a couple yourself."