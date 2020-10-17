Jennings bulldogs

JENNINGS — The Jennings Bulldogs overcame an early first-quarter deficit to take a 35-14 win over the Eunice Bobcats.

The Bulldogs for a third consecutive week spotted their opponent a 14-0 lead, but the offense roared back with 35 unanswered points to hand Eunice its first loss of the season. The Bobcats had shut out their first two opponents.

The Bobcats wasted little time getting on the scoreboard in the first quarter. On their first drive they took six plays to score when Simeon Ardoin threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to take a 7-0 lead.

They took a 14-0 lead when Jeoul Hill scored on an 8-yard run with 4:26 left to play in the quarter.

The Bulldogs answered early in the second quarter when Jalen Lewis scored on a 3-yard run. The Bulldogs tied the score at 14-14 when Jalen Lewis scored his second touchdown of the quarter with 1:49 to play before halftime.

The Jennings defense forced Eunice to punt with less than a minute to play in the first half. A roughing-the-passer penalty on Eunice gave Jennings the ball on the Eunice 42-yard line. Jennings then took a 21-14 lead with a 42-yard touchdown pass from Lawrence Willridge to Jacorien Palfrey.

The Bulldogs made another big play late in the third quarter when Cassidi Smith recovered a Simeon Ardoin fumble to get the ball on the Bobcats 30-yard line. The second play of the fourth quarter saw Trevor Etienne scored on a 1-yard run with 11:49 left in the fourth quarter.

Eunice drove downfield midway through the fourth quarter. Palfrey intercepted a Simeon Ardoin pass in the end zone with 6:35 to play in the game. Another key interception late in the game came from Ethan Mack with 2:47 to play. Lewis scored his third touchdown on a 3-yard run to seal the win for Jennings with 1:52 to play.

The Bulldogs finished with 193 rushing yards and 105 passing yards. Etienne led the way with 88 yards on 19 carries and scored a touchdown. Lewis scored three touchdowns and finished with 81 yards on 23 carries. Palfrey finished with three receptions for 58 yards

The Bobcats finished with 195 rushing yards and 40 passing yards. Deon Ardoin finished with 120 yards on 13 carries.

Jennings (3-0) opens District 4-3A play next Friday when it hosts St. Louis.

VINTON — It looked like DeRidder would be in a for a long night when Iowa scored on its second play of the game. But the Dragons defense locked down the Yellow Jackets the rest of the way to secure a 21-7 win Friday night at B.S. Walker Stadium.

After a chaotic week that began with the 200th career win for head football coach Rusty Phelps, the Jennings Bulldogs will see a needed familiar sight Friday night, when traditional nondistrict rival Eunice visits Jerry Simmons Stadium.

