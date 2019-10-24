Jennings and Lake Charles College Prep kept themselves alive in the District 4-3A football race last week by winning at home after losing their district openers the week before.
Tonight the teams will meet in Lake Charles with the loser likely being eliminated from the title chase.
The game, along with Iowa at Westlake, was moved up a day due to weather concerns. Jennings-Prep will be played at LaGrange's John J. Mims Stadium since St. Louis was already scheduled to play tonight at Cougar Stadium.
Westlake (2-4, 2-0) is alone atop the district standings. Jennings, Prep, Iowa and St. Louis are all a game back at 1-1.
The Rams will host Iowa tonight looking to remain king of the hill. St. Louis hosts South Beauregard tonight with hopes of keeping its title chances intact.
Jennings beat Iowa 35-7 last week to stay in the race. Sophomore running back Trevor Etienne ran for 206 yards and scored four touchdowns to lead the offense and the defense shut Iowa out over the final three quarters.
Prep rallied from a 21-7 halftime deficit behind the play of quarterback Dillon Simon, who threw three second-half touchdown passes, and Jaylen Joseph, who ran for 121 yards and scored on an 81-yard run. The Prep defense held St. Louis to six points and 61 rushing yards in the second half after allowing 210 yards on the ground in the first half.
"It was just a matter of getting aligned correctly," Prep head coach Erick Franklin said. "We have young guys out there and they always play hard. Offensively, we did a better job of protecting Dillon so he could throw the ball in the second half."
Franklin said he knows his defense will be tested again. Jennings running backs Etienne and Jalen Lewis have combined for 1,336 yards and 16 TDs rushing.
"Coach (Rusty) Phelps does a great job," Franklin said. "They run the split-back veer to a tee; they are one of the best in the business with that scheme. They read everything you do."
Westlake has found its stride at the right time, shaking off a winless first half of the season with victories over Prep and South Beauregard. J.J. Ross (968 yds., 3 TDs) has run for more than 100 yards in each game and has 11 TDs in the last four games. He ran for a season-best 217 yards and two TDs last week.