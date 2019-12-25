spkm.1213.Jennings.v.StJames-4.jpg
Jennings Head Coach Rusty Phelps gets a ball during pregame before taking on St. James during the LHSAA Football Class 3A Championship at Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Friday, December 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)

 Kirk Meche

Longtime Jennings head coach Rusty Phelps took the Bulldogs from an 0-3 start to their first trip to the Superdome in 27 seasons to earn his third American Press Coach of the Year award.

He becomes the seventh three-time winner, joining Jimmy Shaver (1983, 1985-1987, 2004, 2008), Shannon Suarez (1968, 1970-1971), Dutton Wall (1981, 1989, 1992), Bret Fuselier (2013-2015), John Richardson (2016-2018) and Johnny Buck (1967, 1975, 1979).

"That is always an honor," Phelps said. "When you look up that list, you look at all the great high school coaches dating back to when it (award) originated.

"Jimmy Shaver comes to mind, and Max Caldarera — two hall of fame coaches. Matt Viator, Eddie Harrelson, who was here, Dutton Wall and Mike Johns and the list just keeps going on and on. Everyone borrows a little something from somebody.

"Guys my age that have been in this business 30 years, you have taken something from all of their programs. It is an honor to be on this list. It is an honor to win it three times. I am happy for the school and the community, and that our football program gets recognized. To win it once was nice and to win it three times is very exciting."

Jennings went 9-6, entered the playoffs as the No. 23 seed and beat four top-10 teams in the playoffs before losing to No. 1 St. James in the Class 3A final.

The Coach of the Year award started in 1949 and is voted on by Southwest Louisiana head football coaches.

Phelps is one of five Jennings coaches to win the award, including Ronnie Chaumont (1982), Sidney Soileau (1976), Harrelson (1961, 1962) and Jake Neely (1950)

Jennings is tied with Sulphur for the most coaches (five) to have won the award.

Rounding out the top five is four coaches who took their teams to the regional round or further.

Oberlin's Durell Peloquin finished second with 48 points. He led the Tigers to an undefeated regular season and the Class 1A semifinals.

Third place went to St. Louis Catholic head coach Chad Lavergne (20 points) after he led the Saints to the semifinals for the first time since 1978.

First-year Grand Lake head coach Jeff Wainwright finished fourth with 11 points. He led the Hornets to their first playoff win before losing to East Iberville 28-20 in overtime in the Class 1A regional round.

In fifth was Basile's Kevin Bertrand, who led the Bearcats to the Class 1A quarterfinals for the seventh time in eight seasons.

The lone coach to receive a first-place vote outside of the top five was LaGrange's Marrico Wilson. His Gators went from 0-10 in 2018 to 4-6 this season.

