Originally scheduled to play in Week 1, Jennings and Leesville will meet tonight after both teams ended up with a hole in the schedule due to COVID-19 cancellations. Jennings was slated to play Iowa and Leesville was set to play archrival DeRidder, but both the Yellow Jackets and Dragons had to cancel due to state quarantine rules after a member of the Iowa program tested positive for the virus.
So the Wampus Cats (2-2) and Bulldogs (4-0) decided to play each other in a nondistrict game at 7 p.m. tonight rather than have an open date. In another schedule change, East Beauregard (2-1) will host Sterlington (2-2) in a nondistrict game. The Trojans were originally scheduled to play Basile.
Jennings head coach Rusty Phelps said Leesville’s offense presents plenty of problems.
“They spread the ball around, they have three or four pretty good receivers, a good running back (Caleb Gallashaw) and a quarterback (Jacob Mount) who has started for several years. He has really good command of the offense and gets the ball out of his hands quick. They run a lot of misdirection plays in the run game. Defensively they apply a lot of pressure. When I think of them I think of team speed. They have played against some good people. They are well-coached and some of the things they do in the pass game puts a lot of pressure on you.”
While having experienced players at most positions, the Bulldogs have four new starters in their five-man secondary. Phelps said the group is getting better each week. Jennings has intercepted four passes over the past two weeks.
“We gave up two big plays early the other night (in last week’s 64-28 win over St. Louis), but as a whole we keep coaching them and correcting their mistakes, but there is nothing like game experience. One starter has never played football before. Another had been a receiver for three years and is now playing corner. I think the more we get them on the field, the more comfortable they will get and hopefully they will continue to improve.”
Saturday, Westlake and Sulphur will host district games. The Rams (0-2, 0-1) will play South Beauregard (2-1, 0-0) at 2 p.m. while the Tors (0-2, 0-2) will play Comeaux (0-2, 0-1) at noon.

VINTON — Lake Charles College Prep rolled to the win in its District 4-3A opener Thursday with explosive play after explosive play.

Last season Westlake used special teams play to beat Lake Charles College Prep in the opening week of District 4-3A play.