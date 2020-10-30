Jennings, Leesville get second chance to play
In this edition of the Three Point Stance, Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux discuss Week 5 high school football games involving area large schools.
The rise of the spread offense and no-huddle attacks have led to increased scoring at all levels of football, but a few area high schools are showing that you can still win with defense.
VINTON — Lake Charles College Prep rolled to the win in its District 4-3A opener Thursday with explosive play after explosive play.
In this edition of the Three Point Stance, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux preview Week 4 football games involving area large high schools.
Last season Westlake used special teams play to beat Lake Charles College Prep in the opening week of District 4-3A play.
Oberlin ruled District 4-1A last season, going undefeated in league play as part of its perfect regular season.
