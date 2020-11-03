What was shaping up as the biggest regular season game in Southwest La. this season has fallen victim to the coronavirus pandemic.
Jennings head coach Rusty Phelps confirmed Monday afternoon that the No. 7 Bulldogs’ (5-0) game with No. 5 Lake Charles College Prep (4-0) has been canceled.
Phelps said that an unspecified number of team members are waiting on test results.
“We are in some quarantine issues right now,” Phelps said. “We have to wait for some test results.
“When the test results come in, I have no idea. There is nothing I can do until then. We had to suspend activities until we find out for sure.”
Because there was no exact date on when the results would come back, Phelps and LCCP athletic director Freddie Harrison decided it would be best to cancel the game and allow the Trailblazers time to find another opponent.
“Freddie and I talked, I told them if they want to find a game go ahead,” Phelps said. “I don’t want to hold somebody up if they have a chance to play to be fair to the kids.
“There is not a guarantee the test results will be back Wednesday or Thursday.”
With a potential two-week quarantine, the Bulldogs’ home game next week against South Beauregard is also in doubt.
“I just want to get this behind us and pick our kids spirits back up,” Phelps said. “It is hard to tell your kids that.
“Hopefully, we can get going pretty quick and get all our kids back and see what happens.”
Jennings, who was coming off its fifth come from behind win, is ranked No. 1 in the latest unofficial LHSAA Class 3A power rankings.
Harrison said that LCCP is looking for another opponent this week.
Three area teams are expected to return this week after two week quarantines. DeRidder (1-1) will host Peabody (2-1), Lake Arthur (1-2) will travel to Welsh (0-4) on Friday, and Iowa (1-1) will host Westlake (0-3).
Merryville (1-3) is idle this week after Basile (1-2) canceled its second consecutive game.