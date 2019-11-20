Jennings’ Conner seeks repeat

Jennings' Brennon Conner made a big splash last year as a freshman at the Louisiana High School Athletic Association swimming championships with a pair of gold medals, and he is back for more this year.
"I have been training hard," Conner said. "So far I think that I can get it this year. Hopefully I can go in there with a good attitude and get things done. I just try not to worry.
"The first day, I am just going in there and race. The second day is when I am really going at it."
Conner broke a 24-year-old record in the 100-yard freestyle last year with a time 46.92 seconds. He is confident that he can repeat despite being seeded second (47.9) behind Episcopal's Eugene Jiang (47.81).
"I have not (swum against him), but I am feeling good," Conner said.
Conner is the top seed in the 50 freestyle at 21.68 seconds after nearly breaking the division record of 21.51 seconds (Edmond Ring, Vandebilt Catholic, 1994) last year and said he wants to take it one step further. He has his eyes on the state composite state record of 21.49 seconds set by Catholic-Baton Rouge's Colin Bone (2015).
"I have been under (the division record), but not for high school," Conner said. "In club, I went under that time. I am trying to break 21 seconds. That would be really nice."
The state meet will start today with the Division III (4 p.m.) and Division IV (9:30 a.m.) preliminaries. The Division III (3 p.m.) and Division IV (9 a.m.) finals will take place on Thursday.
The second half of the meet will start on Friday with the Division I (3 p.m.) and Division II (9 a.m.) prelims followed by the finals for both divisions on Saturday (Division I, 3 p.m.; Division II, 9 a.m.).
Also in Division III, St. Louis Catholic junior Mason Schlang is seeded in the top five in the 100 butterfly (54.94) and 100 breaststroke (1:03.84).
In Division I, Barbe senior Natalie Stump is after her third consecutive state title in the 200-yard freestyle. She is seeded No. 1 at 1:55.8 and second in the 500 freestyle (5:07.71). She was the runner-up to in the 500 last year to Lafayette sophomore Anni Thompson, who is the top seed this year at 5:03.77.
In Division IV, Bell City sophomore Thierry Maier is seeded fourth in the 50 freestyle (23.76 seconds) and the 100 backstroke (59.02 seconds). Vinton junior Isaac Findley is the No. 4 seed in 100 freestyle (58.36).
Sam Houston junior Allison Hull barely missed on a podium finish last year with a fourth place in the Division II 100 butterfly and is seeded third this year (1:04.54). She is also seeded third in the 50 freestyle (26.03).