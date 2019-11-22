SULPHUR — Jennings sophomore swimming phenom Brennon Conner keeps upping the bar by lowering his times.
After winning two state titles and setting one record as a freshman, he set two records on Thursday at the Louisiana High School Athletic Association Division III state swim meet and successfully defended his 50- and 100-yard freestyle titles.
"After I missed one last year by one-hundredth, I had to get it this year," Conner said. "It was on my agenda to just knock it out.
"And obviously, I had to break my one from last year."
The one he missed last year was the 50-yard freestyle record. Conner was neck and neck with Episcopal-Baton Rouge's Eugene Jiang at the turn, but he powered through the final 25 yards and touched the wall in 21.33 seconds. He knocked .18 seconds off the old record of 21.51 set by Edmond Ring 25 years ago.
"The 50 was good," Conner said. "I got a little jammed in my turn, but it came out good.
"I was trying to go under 21 (seconds), but I will take 21.33."
In the 100, Conner shattered the record he set last year by .68 seconds with a time of 46.24 seconds.
"The 100 was going good," Conner said. "I flipped to my feet at 22 and my third 25 I went to breathe and swallowed a little water. But it worked and I got the record."
Also for Jennings, senior Breydon Conner placed fifth in the 100 backstroke (57.35). The Bulldogs 200 freestyle relay team (Conner, Conner, Tylon Thibodeaux, Ethan Jardell) place fifth (1:36.63).
St. Louis' Mason Schlang placed fourth in the 100 butterfly (51.57) and took sixth in the 100 breaststroke (1:02.03). Andrew Wang placed sixth in the 50 (23.01) and 100 freestyle (50.83).
Wang, Aidan O'Neal, Thomas Alley and Schlang placed seventh in the 400 freestyle relay (3:48.32).
Westlake's 200 freestyle girls relay team of Kelsie Power, Hannah Kraus, Allison Bartlett and Katie Powers placed seventh (1:59.93).
In the Division IV meet, Bell City sophomore Thierry Maier placed fifth in the 50 freestyle (23.68) and sixth in the 100 backstroke (58.53). Vinton senior David Goff took seventh in the 100 butterfly (1:08.74).