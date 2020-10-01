One of Southwest Louisiana’s favorite pastimes returns tonight when the high school football season finally kicks off.
While all of the state is playing a shortened season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, area schools faced additional hurdles due to Hurricane Laura — which delayed school openings, damaged campuses and athletic facilities and resulted in many students transferring to out-of-area schools.
A handful of local schools — Barbe, Sam Houston, LaGrange, Washington-Marion and Elton — chose to sit the season out due to storm damage and not having enough players to compete safely.
Calcasieu Parish public schools will sit out opening week and resume play next week.
Action gets underway tonight with a pair of games.
St. Louis Catholic will host Kinder at St. Thomas More High School in Lafayette while Grand Lake will play St. John of Plaquemine in Jennings.
None of the Lake Charles areas are suitable to host games.
St. Louis Catholic head coach Chad Lavergne said the start of the season is a welcome relief after the trials and tribulations of the past six months.
“It feels real good, it’s been a long road up to here, even before the storm with the COVID-19 issued,” he said. “Then you add the storm and the damage from that, the damage to the campus. It’s good to get them back in the routine.”
Opening games continue Friday when 14 more area teams start their season in nine games scattered throughout the state.