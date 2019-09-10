In this edition of the Three Point Stance, Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux review the first week of high school volleyball and look ahead to the second week of football by previewing games involving area small schools.
Which area volleyball team had the best opening week?
RA: Iowa is off to its second consecutive 6-2 start. The Yellow Jackets started off the season 6-0, including a straight-set win over Division I Barbe. Iowa's two losses are to 2018 Division II quarterfinalist Lee Magnet and semifinalist Ben Franklin.
WA: St. Louis has won its first four matches, including a five-setter against Barbe to open the season and a narrow-three set win over Episcopal of Acadiana at the Westlake tournament. The Saints rallied in that match after losing the first set, as they did against Barbe. They are showing they have the mental toughness to handle adversity.
What's the most interesting Week 2 football game involving a local team?
RA: DeQuincy at Lake Arthur. The two teams used to be district rivals with DeQuincy winning the last two in 2015 and 2016. The game will feature the Lake Arthur's ground and pound offense led by Daylon Charles, who ran for 227 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-26 win over Basile, and DeQuincy's loaded receiver group led by Cooper Hext, who caught four passes for 93 yards and a scored in 46-22 loss to Catholic-Pointe Coupee, a Division IV quarterfinalist last season.
WA: Highland Baptist at Hamilton Christian. Due to a Week 1 bye, Hamilton is the only local team not to have played a game yet. The Warriors won their jamboree a couple of weeks ago have added talent to the roster with basketball players hitting the gridiron. Highland Baptist scored 50 in their season-opener last week so this could be a shootout.
Name a small school player to watch.
RA: Kinder running back Ty Fuselier used his 205-pound frame to average 12.5 yards a carry last week and score three touchdowns in a 48-22 win.
over East Beauregard. Fuselier will face Iowa this week and could be in for a big game after Iota's Luke Doucet ran for 221 yards and three touchdowns on the Yellow Jackets last week.
WA: Oakdale's Keyon Pugh scored twice in the Warriors season-opening win over Elton last week and could be in line for another big game against Pine Prairie, which allowed 34 points to Oberlin last week.