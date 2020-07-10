Iowa High safety Cejae Ceasar committed to play at the next level at Louisiana-Lafayette, choosing the Ragin' Cajuns over Tulane and Kansas State.
Ceasar, a rising senior, is a 6-foot-2, 200-pound safety who is rated a three-star recruit, the No. 66 safety recruit nationally and the No. 31 overall prospect in the state by national recruiting site 247sports.com. The two-sport star also excels in track and field, with a third-place finish in state in the 400-meter dash. He was a first-team all-District 4-3A selection as a junior.
He is the son of former Iowa High and LSU basketball star Clarence Ceasar, who also played professional indoor football with the Lake Charles LandSharks.
Ceasar said he connected with the Cajuns coaches who recruited him — special teams coordinator/defensive assistant Robby Discher, defensive coordinator/safeties coach Patrick Toney and head coach Billy Napier. Ceasar said he made an unofficial visit to ULL last year.
"I just had a better relationship with the coaches at ULL," he said. "They showed a lot of interest in me. I think I will fit their scheme well. The position I am playing really shows my athleticism and also let's me have a lot of fun on the field."
Ceasar is the fifth Cajuns commitment. All are rated three-stars. Last season, the Cajuns went 11-3, winning the Lendingtree Bowl. In 2018 the Cajuns were 7-7, ending the season with a blowout loss to Tulane in the Cure Bowl.
Ceasar also received offers from Air Force, Louisiana-Monroe, South Alabama and Arkansas State. He said the recruiting process was mostly enjoyable.
"I work out and train a lot so that interfered with zoom calls and things of that nature, but I enjoyed the process very much," he said.
With recruiting done, Ceasar said he has his eyes set on helping the Yellow Jackets improve on last year's 4-6 record.
"Winning a championship is my goal," he said.