The Yellow Jackets' Allyson Wrigley, left, goes up for the block against St. Louis' Mallory Colletta during their match at Iowa High School in Iowa, La., Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Iowa #3 spikes against STL #9 during their match at Iowa High School in Iowa, La., Tuesday, Sept.17, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
IOWA — Another area opponent, another win for the Iowa Yellow Jackets volleyball team, which beat St. Louis in straight sets Tuesday for its sixth win against Southwest Louisiana opposition in as many tries.
The 'Jackets improved to 11-5 with a 25-15, 25-18, 25-21 win over the Saints (8-2). The 'Jackets also own wins over Hamilton Christian, Barbe, Sulphur, DeQuincy and Sam Houston.
Iowa flexed its hitting depth with Bentley Richard finishing with eight kills, Jordan Hebert adding seven and Kylie Browne adding a team-high 10. Lindsey LeBleu scored three consecutive points late in the second set to help the 'Jackets pull away.
"Lindsey has turned it on these last six games," Iowa head coach Grant Anderson said. "She has changed her dynamic, her approach. She is a lot more aggressive. I think having some of that confidence, being successful in the last few games helped her be successful today."
"We stayed very even-keeled, that was our goal for the day, to not get too high or too low," Anderson said. "We wanted to control the ball. We served tough and passed the ball exceptionally well, maybe as well as we have all year.
"St. Louis is a good, gritty talented team, well coached. I told our girls the match would come down to poise. There were going to be games that were close, but if we stayed poised, stayed aggressive, passed the ball well and kept our composure, we would be fine."
The Saints struggled with errors early in the match but found a rhythm in the third set, a back-and-forth affair that was tied nine times, including as late as 20-20 before Iowa closed out the match with a 5-1 spurt.
"We made a slight change in the last set which seemed to help our energy level and consistency that set," Saints head coach Elizabeth Thompson said. "We cut down on some errors we were making in the first two sets, we just didn't do it soon enough."
Leah Richert led St. Louis with seven kills and two blocks. Sophie Stine added four kills.
