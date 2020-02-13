bkh_spkm_0121_Westlake_v_Iowa-4
Curtis Deville, Iowa sophomore forward, during the Iowa/Westlake District 4-3A opener in Westlake.

 Kirk Meche

In this edition of the Three Point Stance, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux preview the weekend of high school basketball.

What is the most interesting boys game?

WA: St. Louis at Iowa. The Iowa Yellow Jackets will be looking to force a tie atop the District 4-3A standings. The Saints are the leaders with a 6-1 mark in league play, but the lone loss was at home to Iowa, a game in which Iowa forward Curtis Deville got into the paint, drew fouls and connected on free throws.

RA: Jehovah-Jireh at Hamilton Christian. One of the biggest nondistrict games of the season will be Friday night at Hamilton Christian. The Warriors are ranked No. 2 in the most recent Division IV power ratings while the Jehovah-Jireh is the two-time defending Division V state champion and ranked No. 1 in that division.

What is the best girls game?

WA: Grand Lake at East Beauregard. The teams are 12th and 13th, respectively, in the Class 1A power ratings and get a playoff-caliber game to close out the regular season. Grand Lake won the first game by 10 points. East Beauregard has won three of its last four.

RA: Oberlin at Basile. Oberlin has lost four consecutive games but the Tigers are still in contention for a first-round home playoff game. Oberlin is ranked 16th in the most recent power ratings. Oberlin needs a win over Basile, which it edged by three points three weeks ago.

Name a player to watch.

WA: Deville, who has scored 59 points over Iowa's last three games. St. Louis has a deep frontcourt but it struggled to stop Deville the first time around, when he scored 32 points, including 22 from the free-throw line.

RA: Hamilton Christian senior sharpshooter Adrian Brown has scored 20 or more points in six of his last 10 games. He has been the Warriors' top long-range threat, shooting 40 percent from 3-point range, and will likely be called on to hit big shots against Jehovah-Jireh.

