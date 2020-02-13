In this edition of the Three Point Stance, staff writers Rodrick Anderson and Warren Arceneaux preview the weekend of high school basketball.
What is the most interesting boys game?
WA: St. Louis at Iowa. The Iowa Yellow Jackets will be looking to force a tie atop the District 4-3A standings. The Saints are the leaders with a 6-1 mark in league play, but the lone loss was at home to Iowa, a game in which Iowa forward Curtis Deville got into the paint, drew fouls and connected on free throws.
RA: Jehovah-Jireh at Hamilton Christian. One of the biggest nondistrict games of the season will be Friday night at Hamilton Christian. The Warriors are ranked No. 2 in the most recent Division IV power ratings while the Jehovah-Jireh is the two-time defending Division V state champion and ranked No. 1 in that division.
What is the best girls game?
WA: Grand Lake at East Beauregard. The teams are 12th and 13th, respectively, in the Class 1A power ratings and get a playoff-caliber game to close out the regular season. Grand Lake won the first game by 10 points. East Beauregard has won three of its last four.
RA: Oberlin at Basile. Oberlin has lost four consecutive games but the Tigers are still in contention for a first-round home playoff game. Oberlin is ranked 16th in the most recent power ratings. Oberlin needs a win over Basile, which it edged by three points three weeks ago.
Name a player to watch.
WA: Deville, who has scored 59 points over Iowa's last three games. St. Louis has a deep frontcourt but it struggled to stop Deville the first time around, when he scored 32 points, including 22 from the free-throw line.
RA: Hamilton Christian senior sharpshooter Adrian Brown has scored 20 or more points in six of his last 10 games. He has been the Warriors' top long-range threat, shooting 40 percent from 3-point range, and will likely be called on to hit big shots against Jehovah-Jireh.